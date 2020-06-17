STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: STUDENT SERVICES ADVISOR (4574U) – 8476

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 17 giugno 2020

Student Services Advisor (4574U) – 8476

About Berkeley

At the University of California, Berkeley, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that students, faculty, and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, freedom and belonging make it a special place for students, faculty and staff.

The University of California, Berkeley, is one of the world’s leading institutions of higher education, distinguished by its combination of internationally recognized academic and research excellence; the transformative opportunity it provides to a large and diverse student body; its public mission and commitment to equity and social justice; and its roots in the California experience, animated by such values as innovation, questioning the status quo, and respect for the environment and nature. Since its founding in 1868, Berkeley has fueled a perpetual renaissance, generating unparalleled intellectual, economic and social value in California, the United States and the world.

We are looking for equity-minded applicants who represent the full diversity of California and who demonstrate a sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds present in our community. When you join the team at Berkeley, you can expect to be part of an inclusive, innovative and equity-focused community that approaches higher education as a matter of social justice that requires broad collaboration among faculty, staff, students and community partners. In deciding whether to apply for a position at Berkeley, you are strongly encouraged to consider whether your values align with our Guiding Values and Principles, our Principles of Community, and our Strategic Plan.

Application Review Date

The First Review Date for this job is: June 29, 2020

Departmental Overview

The UC Berkeley School of Social Welfare’s pre-eminent faculty rank top in the nation in per capita productivity. Nationally and internationally recognized as leaders in their fields, our senate faculty conducts cutting-edge research on the major issues facing California, the US and the world. Berkeley Social Welfare field faculty represent a diversity of experience and talents, training and preparing our students to excel as the next generation of social work practitioners, professionals and educators.

We are seeking a service-focused individual to help support our academic mission by providing assistance to students, faculty, and staff with academic advising, graduate admissions, financial aid and training grant awards, student orientation, outreach and community-building events, and other student services-related programs for Social Welfare undergraduate and graduate students.

Responsibilities

Academic Advising:



Provides advice and assistance to Social Welfare undergraduate majors and graduate students on academic and degree progress and major requirements; assists students in determining academic options, resolving scheduling conflicts, and similar issues.

Advises prospective applicants and students on special program options available within Social Welfare academic programs such as Berkeley Connect, certificate programs, post-master’s credentialing programs, and others.

Advises faculty and instructors on routine academic policies and procedures, such as grading, scheduling deadlines, classroom reservations, etc.

Manages communications, including incoming phone calls and general email inboxes, for instructional grant programs (Child Welfare Scholars, Integrated Behavioral Health, and others that may arise).

Provides information and referral to other campus curricular and co-curricular partner units.

Functions as backup for Enrollment Manager functions: enter add/drop transactions on behalf of advisers and students; maintain Enrollment Controls and Reserve Capacities in Campus Solutions SIS each term.

Maintains data integrity and accuracy of student databases.

Prepares, copies and files electronic and hard copy documents such as contracts, letters, petitions, and academic e-forms.

Recruitment and Admissions:



Participates in planning and implementation of outreach programs with specific target populations and institutions;

Advises prospective applicants and students on necessary academic preparation and admission eligibility requirements for Social Welfare graduate degree programs; coordinates student selection/application processes and data for stipend-based instruction grant program applicants and newly admitted students;

Assists with coordinating student recruitment visits to Berkeley.

Financial Aid:



Participates in the processing, evaluation, and awarding of student fellowships, grants, and other awards; advises students on financial aid options.

Completes SIS Award Entry for graduate fellowships and training stipend awards.

Prepares, distributes and collects acceptance responses to graduate funding award letters, and other notices of awards to students.

Facilitates distribution and collection of student service agreements and other required documentation for instructional grant programs.

Coordinates collection of student default payments and communications related to students entering repayment programs.

Participates in instructional grant team/funder/stipend program calls and meetings as needed, and other tasks as necessary to support instructional grant program administration.

Course Scheduling:



Functions as designated Departmental Scheduler and liaison to Registrar’s Office/Scheduling Office/Classroom Management Office.

Enters all Request Priority Phase course scheduling data and maintains updates to Scheduling modules in Campus Solutions student information system throughout each semester.

Reviews course requirements, and advises department on class scheduling and classroom space needs.

Reviews Class, Schedule and Instructor-of-Record (CSIR) data reports and makes any needed corrections/updates by the CSIR deadline each term.

Events:



Plans, coordinates and implements events for Social Welfare Student Services and related instructional grant programs such as Child Welfare Scholars, and others.

Assists graduate student academic and admissions advisors in planning and conducting new student orientation activities.

Required Qualifications



Knowledge of advising and counseling techniques.

Knowledge of or ability to learn University-specific computer application programs and pertinent databases, including Oracle Campus Solutions and Google Suite for Education.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Knowledge of or ability to learn University processes and procedures.

Understanding of or ability to learn University rules and regulations.

Interpersonal skills.

Multicultural competencies; ability to work with diverse student populations.

Skills in service orientation, active listening, critical thinking.

Ability in problem identification, reasoning.

Ability to multi-task, verbal communication, written communication, organization.

Ability to interpret and explain policies and procedures to students, prospective applicants, and the public.

Ability to establish and maintain cooperative relationships with academic and administrative partner units.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality

Occasional evening and/or weekend work required.

Bachelor’s degree in related area and/or equivalent experience/training.

Salary & Benefits

This position is a non-exempt, bi-weekly paid position. Hourly pay for this role is commensurate with experience.

For information on the comprehensive benefits package offered by the University visit:

https://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/index.html

How to Apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume as a single attachment when applying.

Other Information

This is a one-year, Contract (temporary) position.

Conviction History Background

This is a designated position requiring fingerprinting and a background check due to the nature of the job responsibilities. Berkeley does hire people with conviction histories and reviews information received in the context of the job responsibilities. The University reserves the right to make employment contingent upon successful completion of the background check.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. For more information about your rights as an applicant see:

https://www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf



For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see:



http://policy.ucop.edu/doc//NondiscrimAffirmAct

To apply, visit https://careerspub.universityofcalifornia.edu/psp/ucb/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=21&JobOpeningId=8476&PostingSeq=1

0https://www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf’>https://www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=143094&tag=143094-atom