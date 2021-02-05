STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: RESEARCH TECHNICIAN I, MEDICINE

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 05 febbraio 2021 Department: Medicine

Institution: University at Buffalo, The State University of New York

Position Summary

This position will serve as a Research Technician I at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. The successful candidate will provide ongoing assistance to laboratory research projects. The experiments performed in the lab will be designed to understand the mechanisms by which pathogenic strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae or Acinetobacter baumannii ca…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=153712&tag=153712-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153712&tag=153712-atom