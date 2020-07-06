STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: PUBLIC SAFETY DISPATCHER (5216C) 2852

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 06 luglio 2020

Public Safety Dispatcher (5216C) 2852

About Berkeley

At the University of California, Berkeley, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that students, faculty, and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, freedom and belonging make it a special place for students, faculty and staff.

The University of California, Berkeley, is one of the world’s leading institutions of higher education, distinguished by its combination of internationally recognized academic and research excellence; the transformative opportunity it provides to a large and diverse student body; its public mission and commitment to equity and social justice; and its roots in the California experience, animated by such values as innovation, questioning the status quo, and respect for the environment and nature. Since its founding in 1868, Berkeley has fueled a perpetual renaissance, generating unparalleled intellectual, economic and social value in California, the United States and the world.

We are looking for equity-minded applicants who represent the full diversity of California and who demonstrate a sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds present in our community. When you join the team at Berkeley, you can expect to be part of an inclusive, innovative and equity-focused community that approaches higher education as a matter of social justice that requires broad collaboration among faculty, staff, students and community partners. In deciding whether to apply for a position at Berkeley, you are strongly encouraged to consider whether your values align with our Guiding Values and Principles, our Principles of Community, and our Strategic Plan.

Application Review Date

The First Review Date for this job is: November 27, 2019

Departmental Overview

The University of California Police Department provides a full range of law enforcement services in support of the academic and public service missions of the University of California, serving a diverse community of more than 43,000 students and 14,000 faculty & staff in the vibrant City of Berkeley, at the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. In addition to the traditional role of a police department, we also carry out a variety of proactive educational, outreach and crime prevention programs. We pride ourselves in a professional and high-quality delivery of service, which we provide with sensitivity to the unique concerns of the University community.

At the Berkeley campus, we employ approximately 62 sworn peace officers, 70 full time civilian employees and 60 part-time students. We are interested in ethical, intelligent, creative and motivated candidates who possess the desire and talent required to address the unique challenges of our urban campus environment. We offer a wide variety of assignments and a public service experience unlike any other agency.

Responsibilities

Telecommunications Duties:



Operate the UCBPD Communications Center, responding to requests for service.

Operate two-way radios, monitoring/transmitting on at least eight frequencies.

Coordinate responses to emergencies.

Monitor frequencies of surrounding agencies.

Coordinate response with other agencies/departments.

Assign, direct and prioritize work for UCPD field personnel.

Coordinate responses of field personnel to all types of calls for service.

Ensure activities and responses meet all applicable procedures and laws.

Assist patrol supervisors with monitoring of field unit activities.

Prioritize dispatching and response to calls for service.

Assign proper personnel to calls for service.

Resolve problems (both dispatch/logistic and citizen.) by drawing on knowledge and experience, common sense and creativity.

Monitor, retrieve and update data in various computer systems:



Computer Aided Dispatch System (CADS)

Automated Warrant System (AWS)

Records Management System (RMS)

California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (CLETS)

Criminal Offender Records Production Unified System (CORPUS)

National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (NLETS)

National Crime Information Center (NCIC)

Monitor and operate alarm systems:



Receive and respond to alarm activations.

Determine and dispatch appropriate emergency units.

Provide information to responding personnel regarding various alarm types.

a. Emergency



b. Fire



c. Intrusion



d. Robbery (Hold Up)



e. Special Service



f. Hazard

Notify responsible person(s) of alarm activations in their areas.

Initiate calls for after-hours maintenance of alarm systems.

Monitor video surveillance system of critical areas.

Warrant Service:



Retrieve/update warrants from local, state, and national databases.

Collect bail.

Set court appearance dates.

Provide warrant verifications to other agencies.

Records Division Related Duties:



All duties covered by the Police Assistant II (Police Technician) Job Description

Training:



Supervise and train others in the use of the communications center equipment and the operation of the center:

a. Public Safety Dispatchers



b. Records Technicians



c. Police Officers



d. Community Service Officers

Other Duties:



Special events communications.

Complete Daily Activity Log (a public Document)

Answer all department telephones after hours; provide campus information.

Personal response to citizens at UCPD front counter.

Make follow-up calls for field personnel.

Initiate necessary notifications (except most emergency notifications made by supervisors).

Monitor after hours entry into Sproul Hall.

Other related assigned duties by supervisor.

May be required to work overtime / shift work.

Required Qualifications

Be at least 18 years of age at the time of appointment.

Have the legal right to work in the United States on a permanent basis.

Meet all other requirements for public safety dispatcher as established by law and the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST)

Preferred Qualifications

Prior experience as a Public Safety Dispatcher.

Excellent verbal and written skills and the demonstrated ability to interact with a diverse community.

Ability to use vehicles, computer systems and other technologies and tools utilized by police agencies.

Understanding of modern policing issues, philosophies, practices and trends as applied within the University environment.

Knowledgeable of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) accreditation process and requirements is highly desirable.

Salary & Benefits

For information on the comprehensive benefits package offered by the University visit:

http://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/index.html

How to Apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume as a single attachment when applying.

Physical Exam

Employment is contingent upon passing a physical exam.

Conviction History Background

This is a designated position requiring fingerprinting and a background check due to the nature of the job responsibilities. Berkeley does hire people with conviction histories and reviews information received in the context of the job responsibilities. The University reserves the right to make employment contingent upon successful completion of the background check.

Mandated Reporter

This position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter required to report the observed or suspected abuse or neglect of children, dependent adults, or elders to designated law enforcement or social service agencies. We reserve the right to make employment contingent upon completion of signed statements acknowledging the responsibilities of a Mandated Reporter.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. For more information about your rights as an applicant see: http://www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf



For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see:



http://policy.ucop.edu/doc//NondiscrimAffirmAct

To apply, visit https://careerspub.universityofcalifornia.edu/psp/ucb/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=21&JobOpeningId=2852&PostingSeq=1

0http://www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf’>http://www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=143687&tag=143687-atom