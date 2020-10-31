STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: PT HEAD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), sab 31 ottobre 2020
PART-TIME HEAD WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH
Foothill-De Anza Community College District is establishing a pool of qualified applicants for this position. Applications will be accepted continuously until otherwise noted. Applications will remain on file for two years from date received or last submitted.
SELECTION PROCEDURE:
Applications will be screened by appropriate department representatives on an as-needed basis. Qualified applicants who best meet the needs of the division will be contacted for an interview.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE
WORKING CONDITIONS:
Environment:
Physical Abilities:
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
NOTE: Official Transcripts verifying qualifications will be REQUIRED prior to an offer of employment. Applicants who have international transcripts must obtain transcripts that are evaluated by an independent educational-equivalency evaluation company and obtain an English translation (if necessary). These services are to be done at the applicant’s expense. Both Foothill De Anza CCD employees and external candidates must submit transcripts.
SALARY RANGE:
Actual placement is based on applicant’s verified education and experience.
For the complete Faculty Salary Schedule, go to: http://hr.fhda.edu/_faculty-information.html
APPLICATION PROCESS:
To be considered for this pool, you must submit an on-line application packet with the following items:
If any required application materials are omitted, the committee will not review your application materials.
If you wish to request equivalency for this position (if you believe you do not meet minimum qualifications), you may submit the Request for Equivalency form. This form will need to be submitted with your application packet. You may either scan a hard copy of this form with your application packet or submit it as a Word document with your application packet. http://hr.fhda.edu/_downloads/Equivalency.pdf
Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Employment Services.
The successful applicant will be required to provide proof of authorization to work in the U.S.
The Foothill-De Anza Community College District does not reimburse applicants for travel, lodging or any other costs incurred by applicant to attend interviews or accept employment. All interviewing and moving costs incurred will be the responsibility of the applicant.
To apply, visit https://fhda.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/4/home/requisition/6?c=fhda
