STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: PT HEAD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH

PART-TIME HEAD WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH HR EMPLOYMENT/CAREERSPART-TIME HEAD WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH Foothill-De Anza Community College District is establishing a pool of qualified applicants for this position. Applications will be accepted continuously until otherwise noted. Applications will remain on file for two years from date received or last submitted. SELECTION PROCEDURE: Applications will be screened by appropriate department representatives on an as-needed basis. Qualified applicants who best meet the needs of the division will be contacted for an interview. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE

Standard duties expected of all part-time faculty include the performance of instructional, counselor or librarian duties as assigned, evaluation and assessment of student work including SLOs and PLOs, and submission of grades. In addition, part-time faculty are expected to participate in evaluations of their performance by administrators, peers and/or students. Part-time faculty may also have other opportunities to participate in campus events, professional development opportunities and college meetings, and are encouraged to be actively involved in the larger College or District community. Part-time faculty may be eligible to receive additional pay for additional assignments, and participation in campus or professional development events.

Coach and supervise the Women’s Basketball team during practice and games.

Provide the organization, direction, and administration of the women’s basketball program this includes recruiting of participants from diverse ethnic groups.

Have a current Class B Driver License and medical card, and/or comply with any new DMV policies and requirements. Travel to contests: be responsible for driving the student-athletes to contests; monitoring staff and student-athletes and ensuring the safety and welfare of all constituents.

Be current on CCCAA and Coast Conference, and De Anza rules, policies and guidelines. This includes taking the CCCAA online test and completing the CCCAA Constitution and Bylaws In-Service every year.

Be responsible for home game management staff.

Schedule contests and manage all aspects of the WBB program

Develop and execute a fundraising program for Women’s Basketball.

Maintain active involvement with student activities, sports promotion and Athletic Department fundraising.

Develop an off-season strength and conditioning program.

Monitor academic progress to student-athletes and actively assist students in the four-year transfer program.

Attend coaches (Conference, Nor Cal and State), athletics and faculty meetings. Represent Foothill/DA CCD in a professional manner.

Assignments may include weekends and/or evenings as well as holidays.

Develop curriculum and participate in other duties consistent with part-time faculty responsibilities. WORKING CONDITIONS: Environment:

Indoor, office environment. Physical Abilities:

Hearing and speaking to exchange information.

Vision sufficient to read various materials.

Dexterity of hands and fingers to perform the tasks required of the position.

Regularly stand, walk, and sit for extended periods of time.

Bending at waist, kneeling, or crouching.

Reaching overhead, above the shoulders, and horizontally.

Lifting and carrying objects up to 20 lbs. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff.

Minimum Qualifications for this position as defined in the Minimum Qualifications for Faculty and Administrators in California Community Colleges published by the Academic Affairs Division, Chancellor’s Office, California Community Colleges which can be located at the website: http://extranet.cccco.edu/Portals/1/AA/MinQuals/MinimumQualificationsHandbook2012_2014.pdf NOTE: Official Transcripts verifying qualifications will be REQUIRED prior to an offer of employment. Applicants who have international transcripts must obtain transcripts that are evaluated by an independent educational-equivalency evaluation company and obtain an English translation (if necessary). These services are to be done at the applicant’s expense. Both Foothill De Anza CCD employees and external candidates must submit transcripts. SALARY RANGE: Actual placement is based on applicant’s verified education and experience. For the complete Faculty Salary Schedule, go to: http://hr.fhda.edu/_faculty-information.html APPLICATION PROCESS: To be considered for this pool, you must submit an on-line application packet with the following items:

A District on-line application at http://hr.fhda.edu/careers/. In the application, you will provide information, which demonstrates your understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff. Additionally, you will be asked to explain how your life experiences, studies or work have influenced your commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

A current resume of all work experience, formal education and training.

A cover letter addressing the preferred qualifications for the position. If any required application materials are omitted, the committee will not review your application materials. If you wish to request equivalency for this position (if you believe you do not meet minimum qualifications), you may submit the Request for Equivalency form. This form will need to be submitted with your application packet. You may either scan a hard copy of this form with your application packet or submit it as a Word document with your application packet. http://hr.fhda.edu/_downloads/Equivalency.pdf Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Employment Services. The successful applicant will be required to provide proof of authorization to work in the U.S. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District does not reimburse applicants for travel, lodging or any other costs incurred by applicant to attend interviews or accept employment. All interviewing and moving costs incurred will be the responsibility of the applicant. To apply, visit https://fhda.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/4/home/requisition/6?c=fhda <br><br>jeid-e3bda191095d1b43a10f7cce877fb77d

