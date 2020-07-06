STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: POLICE OFFICER (LATERAL / ACADEMY GRAD) (5323C) 2846

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 06 luglio 2020

Police Officer (Lateral / Academy Grad) (5323C) 2846

About Berkeley

At the University of California, Berkeley, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that students, faculty, and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, freedom and belonging make it a special place for students, faculty and staff.

The University of California, Berkeley, is one of the world’s leading institutions of higher education, distinguished by its combination of internationally recognized academic and research excellence; the transformative opportunity it provides to a large and diverse student body; its public mission and commitment to equity and social justice; and its roots in the California experience, animated by such values as innovation, questioning the status quo, and respect for the environment and nature. Since its founding in 1868, Berkeley has fueled a perpetual renaissance, generating unparalleled intellectual, economic and social value in California, the United States and the world.

We are looking for equity-minded applicants who represent the full diversity of California and who demonstrate a sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds present in our community. When you join the team at Berkeley, you can expect to be part of an inclusive, innovative and equity-focused community that approaches higher education as a matter of social justice that requires broad collaboration among faculty, staff, students and community partners. In deciding whether to apply for a position at Berkeley, you are strongly encouraged to consider whether your values align with our Guiding Values and Principles, our Principles of Community, and our Strategic Plan.

Application Review Date

The First Review Date for this job is: November 26, 2019

Departmental Overview

The University of California Police Department provides a full range of law enforcement services in support of the academic and public service missions of the University of California, serving a diverse community of more than 43,000 students and 14,000 faculty & staff in the vibrant City of Berkeley, at the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. In addition to the traditional role of a police department, we also carry out a variety of proactive educational, outreach and crime prevention programs. We pride ourselves in a professional and high-quality delivery of service, which we provide with sensitivity to the unique concerns of the University community.

At the Berkeley campus, we employ approximately 62 sworn peace officers, 70 full time civilian employees and 60 part-time students. We are interested in ethical, intelligent, creative and motivated candidates who possess the desire and talent required to address the unique challenges of our urban campus environment. We offer a wide variety of assignments and a public service experience unlike any other agency.

Responsibilities

Provide public safety services on campus and those properties owned, controlled, or occupied by the University. Engage in preventive patrols on foot and by vehicle. Respond to calls for service from University personnel and the public.

Make arrests and prepare necessary documentation and testify in court. Conduct investigations. Provide for security and safety of property and persons at University public ceremonies and events. Maintain custody and disposal of lost and found property.

Candidates with certification of graduation from a POST basic academy are considered lateral entry, and are sworn in as Police Officers on date of hire. Police Officer Trainees are not sworn in until completion of POST basic academy.

Required Qualifications

Must be 21 years of age; U. S. Citizenship (resident aliens must furnish proof of application for citizenship at least one year prior to application for employment as a peace officer); graduation from high school (or successful completion of a G.E.D.); or two years of college, preferably with courses in Criminology or Police Science; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Writing skills sufficient to prepare a variety of police related reports. Oral communication skills sufficient to interact with a variety of personalities. Ability to relate to a diverse ethnic population. Applicants who have successfully completed a POST basic academy will be considered lateral entry candidates.

NOTE: The selection process will include a written examination, an interview, a background investigation, and medical and psychological evaluations

Salary & Benefits

For information on the comprehensive benefits package offered by the University visit:

http://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/index.html

How to Apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume as a single attachment when applying.

Driving Required

A valid driver’s license and DMV check for driving record is required.

Physical Exam

Employment is contingent upon passing a physical exam.

Conviction History Background

This is a designated position requiring fingerprinting and a background check due to the nature of the job responsibilities. Berkeley does hire people with conviction histories and reviews information received in the context of the job responsibilities. The University reserves the right to make employment contingent upon successful completion of the background check.

Mandated Reporter

This position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter required to report the observed or suspected abuse or neglect of children, dependent adults, or elders to designated law enforcement or social service agencies. We reserve the right to make employment contingent upon completion of signed statements acknowledging the responsibilities of a Mandated Reporter.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. For more information about your rights as an applicant see: http://www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf



For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see:



http://policy.ucop.edu/doc//NondiscrimAffirmAct

To apply, visit https://careerspub.universityofcalifornia.edu/psp/ucb/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=21&JobOpeningId=2846&PostingSeq=1

