STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: PART-TIME PROGRAM MANAGER, KIDS AT COLLEGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Job ID:
153817

Part-Time Program Manager, Kids at College
Lee College

Part-Time Program Manager, Kids at College

Posting Number:

PS Position#:

Position Status: Part-Time

Salary: $22.13 per hour

Department: Community Education

Job Summary/Basic Function:

This position is responsible for business development, generating revenue, increasing enrollment, and the instructional and operational aspects of open enrollment through kids at college and leisure learning courses.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Program Development & Administration

  • Plan and implement instructional programs in compliance with accrediting agency guidelines in accordance with college policies, procedures, and goals, and when appropriate, in alignment with professional continuing education requirements as required by THECB, SACS, and applicable credentialing agencies.
  • Maintain course and instructor files.
  • Assist with recruiting, screening, hiring, orienting, supervising, and evaluating instructors.
  • Develop and track course/program budget(s), ensure expenditures are in compliance with the Center’s policies and activities conducted within the approved operating budget.
  • Provide continuing quality improvement through assessments of instruction and curriculum by staying abreast of major trends, and by tracking and evaluating the impact of courses and programs.
  • Collaborate with other administrators to prepare courses/programs for CE schedule.
  • Research and recommend content for operating agreements, such as grants, MOU’s, and contracts.

Business Development

  • In accordance with Lee College’s and the Center’s marketing plan, develop, recommend, and implement sales and other strategies to promote courses and programs to increase enrollment and community awareness.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with industry professionals, community leaders, and other relevant stakeholders.
  • Manage and analyze customer relations data to track program status and produce sales management reports.
  • Assist with the development and implementation of department procedures, goals, strategic planning, and marketing initiatives.

Additional duties and responsibilities my include, but are not limited to:

  • Collaborate program information related to registration with Business Operations Manager and staff.
  • Represent the Center at college and community events.
  • Resolve student and faculty issues.
  • Plan and coordinate special events/workshops.
  • Assist with registration and answering phones as needed.
  • Perform other duties as assigned.

Benefits do not accrue with this part-time position. The work schedule is not to exceed 19.5 hours/week. This is a security sensitive position.

Lee College does not discriminate on the basis of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Bachelors (or higher) degree
  • Three (3) years related work experience
  • Able to effectively engage inside and outside sales methods, to include prospecting, developing, and delivering public presentations and negotiating performance terms and deliverables
  • Strong computer skills, including experience with Microsoft Office Suite
  • Able to efficiently navigate and effectively use the internet for research, marketing, and other forms of communication
  • Detail oriented and able to multitask and meet critical deadlines
  • Manage, organize, and communicate information of varying technical complexity
  • Able to work individually with limited supervision and collaboratively with diverse populations/groups/teams
  • Knowledge of college systems and operations
  • Excellent interpersonal and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and oral
  • Some travel required. Travel is typically confined to the Lee College service area; however, professional development may require participation in conferences or similar activities at locations throughout the state of Texas.
  • Verified skills in organizing complex systems and effectively manage multiple, competing priorities while remaining composed and professional
  • Friendly, courteous, service-orientated, and enjoy working with a variety of people
  • Act with discretion and maintain confidentiality
  • Must be available to work evenings and weekends as required

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Bachelors (or higher) degree in a business management, child development or related field
  • Three (3) years related work experience in Community Education
  • Three (3) years of experience in the development and marketing of Community Education instructional programs and courses related to professional licensure requirement
  • Three (3) years of cumulative experience in managing community education, professional continuing education, staff development, or similar instructional programs
  • Experience with developing and/or delivering career, personal enrichment, kids at college, recreation and fitness, online learning and computer technology instructional programming in a public or private setting

Campus/Location: Main Campus – Baytown, TX

If other, provide location:

Close Date:

Open Until Filled: Yes

Special Instructions to Applicants:

This position requires applicants to attach the following documents: resume, cover letter, and copies of transcripts for all completed college work. (Official transcripts required upon employment.)

In addition, applicants must include a minimum of three (3) professional references on the online application.

Please do not mail, email, fax, or deliver any documents outside of the electronic application process.

To apply, visit https://jobs.lee.edu/postings/6820

Lee College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer, which encourages applications from qualified females, minority groups, veterans, and disabled individuals. It is the policy of Lee College to fully comply with the equal opportunity provisions of all applicable regulations and not to discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status in areas such as recruitment, selections, training, promotion, demotion, layoffs, terminations, rates of pay, or any other forms of compensation or benefits.

