STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: PART-TIME PROGRAM MANAGER, KIDS AT COLLEGE

153817
Part-Time Program Manager, Kids at College
Part-Time Program Manager, Kids at College
Position Status: Part-Time
Salary: $22.13 per hour
Department: Community Education
Job Summary/Basic Function:
This position is responsible for business development, generating revenue, increasing enrollment, and the instructional and operational aspects of open enrollment through kids at college and leisure learning courses.
Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Program Development & Administration
Business Development
Additional duties and responsibilities my include, but are not limited to:
Benefits do not accrue with this part-time position. The work schedule is not to exceed 19.5 hours/week. This is a security sensitive position.
Lee College does not discriminate on the basis of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status.
Minimum Qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications:
Campus/Location: Main Campus – Baytown, TX
Open Until Filled: Yes
This position requires applicants to attach the following documents: resume, cover letter, and copies of transcripts for all completed college work. (Official transcripts required upon employment.)
In addition, applicants must include a minimum of three (3) professional references on the online application.
Please do not mail, email, fax, or deliver any documents outside of the electronic application process.
To apply, visit https://jobs.lee.edu/postings/6820
Lee College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer, which encourages applications from qualified females, minority groups, veterans, and disabled individuals. It is the policy of Lee College to fully comply with the equal opportunity provisions of all applicable regulations and not to discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status in areas such as recruitment, selections, training, promotion, demotion, layoffs, terminations, rates of pay, or any other forms of compensation or benefits.
|
