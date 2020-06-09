STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: IDAHOSTARS CHILD CARE RESOURCE SPECIALIST

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 09 giugno 2020 Department:
Institution: University of Idaho

University of Idaho
IdahoSTARS Child Care Resource Specialist
Location: Off Campus Location – Coeur d'Alene
Division/College: College of Education, Health & Human Sciences
Employee Category: Classified
Pay Range: $15.39 per hour or higher depending on education and experience
Full/Part Time: Full Time
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=142843&tag=142843-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142843&tag=142843-atom