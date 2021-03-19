STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: HORSE TRAINING TECHNICIAN (PART-TIME)

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 19 marzo 2021 Department:
Institution: Mt. San Antonio College
[center]
[b]Horse Training Technician (Part-Time)[/b][/center]
[b]Position Number:[/b]
[b]Department:[/b] Natural Sciences
[b]Job Category:[/b] Classified Unit B
[b]Time (Percent Time):[/b] 47.5%
[b]Term (months/year):[/b] 12 months/year
[b]Current Work Schedule (days, hours):[/b] Varies on the needs of the department
[b]Salary Range:[/b] B-57
…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=156195&tag=156195-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=156195&tag=156195-atom