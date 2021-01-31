STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: FOOD SERVICE WORKER

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

Food Service Worker

Job ID: 223696

Location: Georgia Southern – Savannah

Full/Part Time: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

About Us



Join Our Team at Georgia Southern!

Georgia Southern is a dynamic university with three vibrant campuses in Hinesville, Savannah and Statesboro serving the communities in Southeast Georgia. As a Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution, our world-class scholars instruct about 26,000 students in associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral level degree programs. Whether you are seeking the charm of a small town, the traditions of a historical/urban destination near the beach or supporting our military service members and their families, Georgia Southern offers its faculty and staff the best of all worlds!

Beyond an ideal location, there is a place for you to work in an exciting environment abounding with opportunities for personal and professional growth. We are steeped in tradition and devoted to academic distinction in teaching, scholarship and service. In 2018 Forbes Magazine listed Georgia Southern, along with 10 other Georgia companies or institutions, as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers. Georgia Southern University is passionate about serving our region while preparing our students to be lifelong scholars, leaders, and responsible stewards of their communities and the world.

Department Information



– Armstrong-Galley

Job Summary



Prepare excellent food and provide exceptional service to maintain satisfaction among Dining Services customers. Support and direct student and temporary employees to maintain optimal performance.

Responsibilities



Perform related duties as assigned to support the mission of the University

Follow safety and other risk management policies in performance of work

Maintain and clean utensils, equipment and work areas; report damaged equipment

Exhibit professional customer service

Monitor sanitation practices to ensure compliance with standards and regulations

Wait on customers, take orders, deliver and/or service food

Perform cashier duties

Receive and stock merchandise

Operate and clean dishwasher

Prepare, cook and serve large amounts of menu items

Maintain clean and sanitary cooking and preparation areas throughout shift

Participate in training temporary and student employees

Required Qualifications



Educational Requirements



High school diploma or equivalent

Preferred Qualifications



Additional Preferred Qualifications



Knowledge of e-mail and online access

Proposed Salary



$23,700

Required Documents to Attach



Please provide three (3) professional references in the Required Documents to Attach section of your application.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities



ABILITIES



Consistently exhibit engaging customer service

Navigate web access and email with or without reasonable accommodation

Proven proficiency with computers including Microsoft Office, Google, and/or applications as required for specific position

Ability to work well in a diverse environment

Demonstrated ability to work with limited supervision

KNOWLEDGE



Adhere to University policies and procedures to meet Institutional goals and support University’s mission for student success

Understanding of procedures and willingness to follow University policies to meet institutional goals

Knowledge of use of food service equipment

Understanding of portion control

Knowledge and understanding of temperatures of hot and cold foods and temperatures for coolers and freezer

Knowledge of sanitation regulations

SKILLS



Demonstrate commitment to inclusiveness by working well with diverse populations

Demonstrate appropriate organizational skills as required for specific position

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Demonstrated organizational and human relation skills

Demonstrated commitment to customer service centered work ethic

Demonstrated commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion

Apply Before Date



February 26, 2021

Contact Information



For more information or questions about a job posting, please contact the Department of Human Resources by phone at (912) 478-6947 or by email at <a

For technical support, please call the Shared Services Center at (877) 251-2644 or <a

Conditions of Employment



Georgia Southern University is a Tobacco and Smoke-Free Community.

Successful completion of background investigation and legal authorization to work in the US prior to employment

Must be able to perform duties and responsibilities with or without reasonable accommodation

Offers of employment are contingent upon completion of background investigation including a criminal background check demonstrating your eligibility for employment with Georgia Southern University, as determined by Georgia Southern University in its sole discretion, confirmation of the credentials and employment history reflected in your application materials and, if applicable, a satisfactory credit check. Applicants may be subject to a pre-employment drug test.

Offers are made expressly subject to the applicable federal and state laws, to the statutes, rules and regulations of this institution and to the Bylaws and Policies of the Board of Regents (BOR) of the University System of Georgia (USG), which are available for your inspection upon request.

Equal Employment Opportunity



Georgia Southern University provides equal opportunities to all employees and applicant for employment without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, or disability. Individuals in need of reasonable accommodations under the America with Disabilities Act to participate in the search process should notify Human Resources: (912) 478-6947.

Other Information



Must be able to perform duties and responsibilities with or without reasonable accommodation.

Required to stand for long periods throughout shift

May be required maneuver items weighing up to 25 pounds with or without reasonable accommodation

Work in a cafeteria setting; occasionally required to work outdoors

Duties require standing, kneeling, bending, reaching and walking throughout shift

Environment may become noisy, crowded at times

Flex hours may be required to include nights, weekends, special events, and periods of inclement weather

Background Check



Standard

Other Information



Believing that diversity, equity, and inclusion contribute to excellence in the workplace and to the quality of the University’s academic environment, Georgia Southern University is committed to recruiting and retaining diverse faculty and staff to support, promote, and serve a diverse student body and promote Inclusive Excellence. Candidates from historically underrepresented groups, whose work furthers the institution’s Inclusive Excellence goals, and who bring to campus varied life experiences, perspectives and backgrounds are especially encouraged to apply.

