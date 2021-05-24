(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 24 maggio 2021 Department:
Institution: San Jose/Evergreen Community College District
[center]
[b]FINANCIAL AID SPECIALIST I
San Jose/Evergreen Community College District
[/b][/center][b]
Close/First Review Date: [/b]06/06/2021
[b]Campus Location:[/b] Evergreen Valley College
[b]Position Description:[/b]
[b]POSITION SUMMARY[/b]
The Financial Aid Specialist reports to the Director of Financial Aid & Scholarship Programs at Evergreen Valley Col…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=159256&tag=159256-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=159256&tag=159256-atom