STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: FINANCIAL AID OUTREACH COORDINATOR

Financial Aid Outreach Coordinator

Posting #: 19-016

Campus: Foothill College

Close/Initial Review Date:

Description:

Next Review Date: 12/13/2019

*Any complete applications received after the review date will only be forwarded to the hiring committee at their request.

Starting Salary: $4,659.74 (per month) plus benefits; Salary Grade: C1-48



Full Salary Range: $4,659.74 – $6,241.09 (per month)

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District is currently accepting applications for the classified position above.

JOB SUMMARY:

This position is the primary point of contact for the Foothill College Financial Aid Office for outreach requests from both the campus and community. The position will involve a high volume of contact with students, their families, college personnel and the general public in the form of large and small presentations, in-person meetings, phone contact, and e-mail communications. It will require financial aid program knowledge and coordination of the CA College Promise Grant and scholarship programs for Foothill College. Some reconciliation skills are needed for the scholarship program. This position will also include support and/or responsibility for the Foothill College Sunnyvale Center financial aid duties. The incumbent will report to the Foothill College Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships.

DEFINITION:



Under the direction of an assigned supervisor, coordinate day-to-day outreach and general Financial Aid Office Activities. Perform specialized outreach and clerical duties involving various financial aid programs aimed at increasing and promoting Financial Aid program awareness and participation amongst potentially eligible students, their families, staff, and the general community. Assist in maintaining records according to federal, State, District and campus regulations and/or policies; train classified, casual and student employees; provide work direction to assigned personnel.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Depending upon assignment, duties may include, but are not limited to, the following:



Collaborate with other Financial Aid personnel in the development of outreach polices and strategies; oversee the implementation of an outreach program aimed at increasing student access to financial aid programs and services.

Coordinate the development of outreach and promotional materials and other outreach and financial aid documentation.

Collaborate with other College departments to implement college-wide financial aid outreach efforts.

Instruct students in correct procedures for completion of forms and applications in usual and unusual situations; apply requirements and restrictions to both usual and unusual situations.

Oversee the process for determination of eligibility of students to receive financial aid; assist in the determination of eligibility when situations are unusual.

Oversee the process of reviewing and processing supporting documentation included in financial aid applications; assist in determination of acceptability when situations are unusual.

Assist in coordinating the processing of the Award Notification Letter and denials to applicants.

Assist in coordinating process and authorize the regular scheduled disbursement of funds.

Order and maintain permanent copies of some reports needed to meet retention requirements.

Train and provide work direction to classified, casual and student employees in the Financial Aid Office including participating in the interviewing, hiring and reviewing of employees in collaboration with the Director; review classified, casual and student timesheets for payment.

Oversee the day-to-day workloads of employees and assure adequate staff during vacations and absences.

Participate in informing employees of changes in processes or policies; participate in interpretation of regulations and policies of the programs administered by the Financial Aid Office.

Provide additional interpretation and enforcement of regulations and policies when situations are unusual.

Provide authority and mediation to the Financial Aid Outreach Assistants when necessary.

Operate a variety of office equipment including a word processor, computer terminal, copier, adding machine and other peripherals and be able to assist staff in operation of such equipment.

Assist the Director in planning the outreach activities of the programs; represent or provide leadership in the absence of the Director; conduct presentations regarding office programs and outreach activities as requested; assist in representing the Financial Aid programs campus-wide and District-wide.

Communicate with internal and outside contacts, agencies and individuals regarding financial aid services and activities.

Attend training sessions and workshops to maintain currency on financial aid regulations and procedures, which affect assigned duties.

Assist in reconciliation of disbursement records; assist in compilation of data and statistics for reporting purposes.

Perform related duties as assigned.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Knowledge of:



Rules, regulations and policies of the financial aid programs.

Methods and practices of financial record keeping.

Principles and techniques of interviewing in an environment with a diverse clientele.

Operation of a computer and related software.

Oral and written communication skills.

Interpersonal techniques using tact, patience and courtesy.

Ability to:



Demonstrate understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff.

Coordinate outreach duties to increase community awareness of financial aid programs.

Train and provide work direction to others.

Determine program eligibility based on applications and supporting documentation.

Interpret and apply laws, rules and policies affecting the financial aid program.

Communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Communicate effectively with individuals in unusual circumstances.

Continually upgrade knowledge of hardware and software provided as tools to perform duties.

Establish and maintain cooperative and effective working relationships with others.

Maintain accurate records and prepare reports.

Assign and review the work of others.

Analyze situations accurately and adopt an effective course of action.

Prepare and deliver oral presentations.

Work independently with little direction and represent the entire financial aid program in public settings.

Meet schedules and time lines.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:



Understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff.

Any combination equivalent to an Associate’s degree in business, accounting or related field AND three (3) years experience working in a financial aid office.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Environment:



Indoor and outdoor environment.

Constant interruptions.

Physical Abilities:



Hearing and speaking to exchange information in person and on the telephone.

Dexterity of hands and fingers to operate computer keyboard.

Seeing to read various materials.

Standing for extended periods of time.

Reaching overhead, above the shoulders and horizontally.

Bending at the waist, kneeling or crouching.

Lifting, carrying, pushing or pulling heavy objects up to 30 lbs.

APPLICATION PACKET:



A District on-line application on http://hr.fhda.edu/careers/. *In the application, you will provide information, which demonstrates your understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff. Additionally, you will be asked to explain how your life experiences, studies or work have influenced your commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

A cover letter addressing your qualifications for the position.

A current resume of all work experience, formal education and training.

If any required application materials are omitted, the committee will not review your application. Items not required (including reference letters) will not be accepted. For full-consideration, all application packets must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date.

Please allow yourself ample time to complete your application and resolve any technical difficulties that may arise with your submission. We do not guarantee a response to application questions within 48 hours of the closing date. You may also visit our Applicant Information to assist with technical difficulties at: http://hr.fhda.edu/careers/a-applicant-instructions.html

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Position: Full-Time, Categorically-Funded, 12-months per year



Starting date: As soon as possible upon completion of the search process.



Work Schedule: Monday – Friday, some evenings and weekends are required.

Excellent benefits package which includes medical coverage for employee and eligible dependents, dental, vision care, employee assistance program, long term disability, retirement benefits and basic life insurance. For information on our benefits package that includes medical for employees and dependents, visit our web site: http://hr.fhda.edu/benefits/index.html.

Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Employment Services no later than the closing date of the announcement. The successful applicant will be required to provide proof of authorization to work in the U.S. All interviewing costs incurred by applicant are the responsibility of the applicant.

For more information about our application process contact:



Employment Services



Foothill-De Anza Community College District



12345 El Monte Road



Los Altos Hills, California 94022



Email: <a



http://hr.fhda.edu/



To apply, visit: http://hr.fhda.edu/careers/

