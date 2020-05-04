martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: FARM ASSISTANT – IRRIGATOR

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 04 maggio 2020 Department:
Institution: University of Idaho

[center]

[b]University of Idaho

Farm Assistant – Irrigator[/b][/center]

[b]Location:[/b] Kimberly

[b]Division/College:[/b] Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences

[b]Employee Category:[/b] Classified

[b]Pay Range:[/b] $14.73 per hour or higher depending on experience

[b]Full/Part Time:[/b] Full Time

[b]Position Summary:[/b]

This position will schedule, overse…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=141668&tag=141668-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141668&tag=141668-atom

