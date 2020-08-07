STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT – OFFICE OF PRESIDENT

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 07 agosto 2020

The President’s Office supports the university’s president and chief executive officer. Constituents include university faculty, staff and students, as well as alumni, trustees, advisors, community members, donors, parents, other higher education colleagues, government officials, media representatives, and the public at-large. The office oversees administration of the university and is actively engaged in fundraising and public and government relations as well as cross-cutting issues affecting the wellbeing of the university community. The office is also directly involved in university special events, strategic and capital planning, trustee relations, and communications.

Responsible for day-to-day administrative operations in support of the President, managing a demanding schedule of meetings on and off campus and developing travel arrangements. The individual will also be responsible for managing the calendar and administrative operations in support of the Chief of Staff. Must maintain the strictest confidentiality while working collaboratively with colleagues to ensure accurate, pro-active information sharing and appropriate transparency throughout the Office of the President and with the university’s executive leadership. Serves as a representative and liaison for the Office of the President to on- and off-campus constituents. Supports the general operations of the Office including development and review of correspondence. Supports the operations of Gifford House, the president’s on-campus residence.

Qualifications

Basic Requirements:

Knowledge and skills as typically acquired through completion of Bachelor’s degree.

Minimum of 5 -7 years of experience supporting executive level individuals in a professional office environment including maintenance of complex calendar and travel arrangements.

Ability to interact effectively with a wide range of internal and external constituents and to develop and maintain effective working relationships with individuals and organizations reflecting a broad range of identities, perspectives and experiences.

Superb verbal, written, and interpersonal skills.

Outstanding organizational skills and ability to prioritize and manage multiple responsibilities effectively while meeting time-sensitive deadlines.

Keen attention to detail.

Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information in a professional, discrete and diplomatic manner.

Ability to exercise sound and independent judgment.

Excellent computer skills, including fluency with Microsoft Office suite.

Proficiency with Zoom, WebEx, and other virtual video conference platforms.

Demonstrated editing and proofreading skills.

Proven experience working efficiently and effectively in a fast-paced setting.

Exceptional customer service.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in a university or not-for-profit environment is preferred.

An employee in this position must complete all appropriate background checks at the time of hire, promotion, or transfer.

Equal Opportunity Employer – minority/females/veterans/disability/sexual orientation/gender identity.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145278&tag=145278-atom