STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT III

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 21 agosto 2020 Department: Executive Assistant
Institution: Georgia Southern University
[b][center]Executive Assistant III[/center]
Job [/b] ID220216
[b]Location [/b] Statesboro, Georgia
[b]Full/Part Time [/b] Full-Time
[b]Regular/Temporary [/b] Regular
[b]Job Summary[/b]
Manage day-to-day administrative operations of a functional area, supporting a University Executive. Act as primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=145698&tag=145698-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145698&tag=145698-atom