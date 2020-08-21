venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT III

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT III

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 21 agosto 2020 Department: Executive Assistant
Institution: Georgia Southern University

[b][center]Executive Assistant III[/center]

Job [/b] ID220216

[b]Location [/b] Statesboro, Georgia

[b]Full/Part Time [/b] Full-Time

[b]Regular/Temporary [/b] Regular

[b]Job Summary[/b]

Manage day-to-day administrative operations of a functional area, supporting a University Executive. Act as primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=145698&tag=145698-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145698&tag=145698-atom

