STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: DIRECTOR, DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 08 giugno 2020

Director, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

Position Number:

Department: ACCESS-DHH Services

Job Category: Management

Time (Percent Time): 100%

Term (months/year): 12 months/year

Current Work Schedule (days, hours): Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.

Salary Range: M-13

Salary: Steps 1-6: $118,488 – $131,760 annual

Shift Differential:

Open Date: 06/04/2020

Initial Screening Date: 07/02/2020

Open Until Filled: Yes

Application Procedure:

Complete application packets will be accepted until the position is filled.

Applicants must submit all of the following materials online at http://hrjobs.mtsac.edu to be considered for this position:

1. A Mt. San Antonio College online application.



2. A cover letter describing how the applicant meets the required education and experience.



3. A detailed resume that summarizes educational preparation and professional experience for the position.



4. Three letters of recommendation that reflect relevant experience (do not use social media or professional networks as a means to provide letters of recommendation).



5. College and/or university transcripts showing the awarded/conferred degree are required and must be submitted with the online application by all applicants, including current or former employees of the college, to demonstrate that the required educational qualifications are met. Unofficial transcripts are acceptable at the time of application; however, copies of diplomas are not accepted in lieu of transcripts.

Health & Welfare:

The College contributes an annual premium up to the family coverage amount for Kaiser Permanente $15 office visit medical, DeltaCare HMO dental, VSP vision and life insurance plans. Lifetime retirement benefits provided for eligible retirees.

The District participates in the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) retirement programs, and National Benefit Services.

*Note Salary and Health & Welfare Benefits are subject to change

Basic Function/Overview:

DEFINITION



Under administrative direction, plans, organizes, and directs, the activities of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services (DHHS) Program, including sign language interpreting and Computer Assisted Real-Time Translation (CART) services; manages the effective use of College and program resources to improve organizational productivity and customer service; provides highly complex and responsible support to the Dean, Access and Wellness in areas of expertise; coordinates and reviews the work of staff performing difficult and complex professional, technical, and administrative support.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISED



Receives Administrative direction from the assigned managerial personnel. Exercises direct and general supervision over professional, technical, and administrative support staff.

CLASS CHARACTERISTICS

This is a Program Director classification that manages all activities of the DHHS Program. Responsibilities include performing diverse, specialized, and complex work involving significant accountability and decision-making responsibility. The incumbent organizes and oversees day-to-day activities and is responsible for providing professional-level support to the Dean, Access and Wellness in a variety of areas. Successful performance of the work requires an extensive professional background as well as skill in managing departmental work. This class is distinguished from the Dean, Access and Wellness in that the latter has overall responsibility for all functions of the Accessibility Resource Centers for Students (ACCESS) Department, oversight of faculty, and for developing, implementing, and interpreting public policy.

Essential Duties/Major Responsibilities:

EXAMPLES OF ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (Illustrative Only)



1. Plans, manages, and oversees the daily functions, operations, and activities of the DHHS Program, including assessing communication needs of Deaf and hard of hearing students, taking into consideration the class content and teaching style of each class.



2. Develops and implements goals, objectives, policies, and priorities for the program; recommends within departmental policy, appropriate service, and staffing levels; recommends and administers policies and procedures.



3. Develops, administers, and directly oversees the program budget.



4. Develops and standardizes procedures and methods to improve and continuously monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of assigned programs, service delivery methods, and procedures; assesses and monitors workload, administrative and support systems, and internal reporting relationships; identifies opportunities for improvement and makes recommendations to the Dean, Access and Wellness.



5. Selects, trains, motivates, and evaluates assigned personnel; works with employees on performance issues.



6. Determines compatibility of service providers with student needs and class requirements and assigns accordingly; makes necessary adjustment to assignments throughout semester; plans and oversees interpreter and captioner schedules.



7. Personally performs sign language interpreting services in classrooms and for access to other College services such as Financial Aid, Bursars Office, Admissions and Records, and Public Safety.



8. Observes interpreters, captioners, and interns in the classroom to provide feedback and guidance on skills development needs; provides interpreter skills development workshops; performs skills evaluations for interpreters within the Colleges formal evaluation system.



9. Plans, develops, organizes, and oversees the interpreter internship program; selects interns for the program; provides mentoring and coaching throughout the semester; collaborates with Senior Interpreters in providing guidance to interns; evaluates interns at the end of the program to determine whether they can be used as regular interpreters for College purposes.



10. Develops student contracts for services, ensures student compliance with terms and conditions, presents students with warning and/or suspends services if warranted.



11. Serves as a resource and coordinates services with other College programs, departments, and divisions and with outside agencies; interprets and ensures compliance with federal and state laws, codes, and regulations.



12. Provides highly complex staff assistance to the Dean, Access and Wellness; develops and reviews staff reports and other necessary correspondence related to assigned activities and services; presents reports to various commissions, committees, and boards.



13. Conducts a variety of organizational studies, investigations, and operational studies; recommends modifications to assigned programs, policies, and procedures, as appropriate.



14. Monitors changes in regulations and technology that may affect assigned functions and operations; implements policy and procedural changes after approval.



15. Receives, investigates, and responds to difficult and sensitive problems and complaints in a professional manner; identifies and reports findings and takes necessary corrective action; responds to students and parents issues and concerns regarding the provision of DHH services.



16. Participates on committees, task forces, and special assignments, including, but not limited to Screening and Selection Committees and affiliated trainings. Prepares and delivers oral presentations related to assigned areas if needed.



17. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Other Duties:

Performs related duties as assigned.

Knowledge Of:

Knowledge of:

1. Administrative principles and practices, including goal setting, program development, implementation and evaluation, and project management.



2. Principles and practices of public agency budget development and administration and sound financial management policies and procedures.



3. Principles and practices of employee supervision, including work planning, assignment, review and evaluation, and the training of staff in work procedures.



4. Current trends and development in the field of interpreting; American Sign Language and a wide variety of communication and interpreting techniques.



5. Appropriate roles and individual responsibilities relating to interpreting for Deaf or hard-of-hearing persons; Deaf cultural values and general issues in the field of deafness.



6. Resources available to sign language interpreters and translators in order to improve knowledge.



7. Working knowledge of the Americans with Disabilities Act.



8. Applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulatory codes, ordinances, and procedures relevant to assigned area of responsibility.



9. Organization and management practices as applied to the development, analysis, and evaluation of programs and operational needs of the assigned department.



10. Recent and on-going developments, current literature, and sources of information related to the operations of the assigned department.



11. Record-keeping principles and procedures.



12. Modern office practices, methods, and computer equipment and applications related to the work.



13. Techniques for effectively representing the College in contacts with governmental agencies, community groups, and various business, professional, educational, regulatory, and legislative organizations.

Skills and Abilities:

Skills and Abilities to:

1. Recommend and implement goals, objectives, and practices for providing effective and efficient services.



2. Manage and monitor complex projects, on-time and within budget; develop a program budget within state and local constraints.



3. Plan, organize, assign, review, and evaluate the work of staff; train staff in work procedures.



4. Evaluate and develop improvements in operations, procedures, policies, or methods.



5. Interpret messages spoken by hearing people into American Sign Language (ASL) and other formats.



6. Interpret messages signed by individuals who are Deaf or hard of hearing into English, including the ability to read lips, create original signs for unknown or unusual terms/words, and interpreting foreign languages.



7. Interpret by translating higher-level technical academic material requiring specialized Sign Language vocabulary for high-level technical academic materials utilizing highly proficient English and/or ASL, used in classes such as science, history, and psychology, on Colleges skills performance evaluation examination.



8. Adhere to the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf Code of Professional Conduct.



9. Assess individual situations to determine the needs of each Deaf or hard-of-hearing student, such as language preferences or preferences in having comments voiced for him/her or voicing for himself/herself.



10. Conduct complex research projects, evaluate alternatives, make sound recommendations, and prepare effective technical staff reports.



11. Organize and prioritize a variety of projects and multiple tasks in an effective and timely manner; organize own work, set priorities, and meet critical time deadlines.



12. Use English effectively to communicate in person, over the telephone, and in writing.



13. Learns and applies emerging technologies and, as necessary, to perform duties in an efficient, organized, and timely manner.



14. Review situations accurately and determine appropriate course of action using judgment according to established policies and procedures.



15. Establish, maintain, and foster positive and effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work.

Minimum Qualifications/Education & Experience:

Education and Experience:

Equivalent to graduation from a regionally accredited four-year college or university with major coursework in interpreting, Deaf studies, social services, or a related field and five (5) full time equivalent years of management and/or administrative DHHS experience, including three (3) full time equivalent years of supervisory experience.

Equivalencies:

Preferred Qualifications:

License(s) & Other Requirements:

Examination Requirements:

Working Environment:

Incumbents primarily work in an office or classroom environment with moderate noise levels, controlled temperature conditions, and no direct exposure to hazardous physical substances. Occasionally, employees may work in the field and be exposed to cold and hot temperatures, inclement weather conditions, and potentially hazardous chemical or physical substances in a classroom setting. Incumbents may interact with staff and/or public and private representatives in interpreting and enforcing departmental policies and procedures.

Physical Demands:

Must possess mobility to work in an office setting and use standard office equipment, including a computer. This is partially a sedentary office classification although standing in and walking between work areas is required. Finger, manual and upper body dexterity is needed to interpret and communicate in sign language, access, enter, and retrieve data using a computer keyboard or calculator and to operate standard office equipment. Positions in this classification occasionally bend, stoop, kneel, reach, push, and pull drawers open and closed to retrieve and file information. Incumbents must possess the ability to lift, carry, push, and pull materials and objects up to 25 pounds.

Hazards:

Conditions of Employment:

Official offers of employment are made by Mt. San Antonio College Human Resources and are made contingent upon Board approval. It is also required that a final offer of employment will only be made after the candidate has successfully been live-scanned and clearance for employment is authorized by Human Resources. Costs for live-scan services shall be borne by the candidate.

Notice to all prospective employees The person holding this position is considered a mandated reporter under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in Administrative Procedure 3518, titled Child Abuse Reporting, as a condition of employment.

As required by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, the Mt. San Antonio Community College Annual Security Report is available here: https://www.mtsac.edu/safety/pdf/ASR_2017.pdf

The person holding this position is considered a Responsible Employee under Title IX of the Educational Amendments Act of 1972 and is required to report to the Colleges Title IX Coordinator all relevant details reported to him or her about an incident of alleged sexual misconduct including sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating and domestic violence and stalking.

Typing Certificate Requirements:

Special Notes:

Please note: A confirmation number will be assigned when your application packet indicates the supplemental questions have been answered and a document has been attached to each required link. Assistance with the online application process is available through the Office of Human Resources at 1100 N. Grand Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789-1399. Human Resources: (909) 274-4225. E-mail:

DO NOT include photographs or any demographic information (e.g. D.O.B, place of birth, etc.).

TRAVEL POLICY: Costs associated with travel in excess of 150 miles one way from residence for the purpose of an interview will be reimbursed up to $500 maximum. Relocation costs will be borne by the successful candidate. Travel reimbursement claims (original receipts) must be submitted no later than 30 days following the interview date.

Foreign Transcripts:

Foreign Transcripts: Transcripts issued outside the United States require a course-by-course analysis with an equivalency statement from a certified transcript evaluation service verifying the degree equivalency to that of an accredited institution within the USA. This report must be attached with the application and submitted by the filing deadline.

Inquiries/Contact:

Human Resources at 1100 N. Grand Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789-1399. Human Resources: (909) 274-4225. E-mail:

Selection Procedure:

A committee will evaluate applications, taking into account breadth and depth of relevant education, training, experience, skills, knowledge, and abilities. The screening committee reserves the right to limit the number of interviews granted. Meeting the minimum qualifications for a position does not assure the applicant of an interview.

Interviews may include a writing sample, committee presentation, and/or performance test. The committee will recommend finalists to the President/CEO and/or his designee for a second interview. The number of vacancies is dependent on student enrollment, College resources, needs, and Board of Trustees approval. The start date will follow Board approval and receipt of live scan clearance.

Special Instructions to Applicants:

To be guaranteed consideration, it is the applicants responsibility to ensure that all required materials are received before the initial screening date and time indicated on the job posting. Incomplete application packets will not be considered. All application materials will become College property, will not be returned, and will not be copied. Please visit our employment website at http://hrjobs.mtsac.edu to complete and submit your application for this position.

Letters of Recommendation

The required letters of recommendation are not required to be confidential but if your reference prefers to send a confidential letter, please follow these instructions and notify your reference directly. To obtain a confidential letter of recommendation, you must enter the references name and email address in the fields provided under the Confidential References section of the application.

NOTICE: In order for your reference to receive an email with a link to attach a confidential reference letter, you must complete your application and reach the status of Under Review by HR. It is recommended that you complete your application and reach this status well in advance of the deadline to provide your reference ample time to attach the letter.

It is the sole responsibility of the applicant to assure that all required and any optional documents are attached by no later than 11:59 PM PST of the initial screening date shown on the job posting.

EEO Policy:

The College is an equal opportunity employer. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from ethnic and racial minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and Vietnam-era veterans. No person shall be denied employment because of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex (gender), age, sexual orientation, or the perception that a person has one or more of these characteristics.

Conflict of Interest:

Mt. San Antonio College employees and the Board of Trustees members shall not engage in any employment or activity that is inconsistent with, incompatible with, or in conflict with Mt. San Antonio Colleges Administrative Procedures (AP 2710 Conflict of Interest, AP 2712 Conflict of Interest Codes).

Cancel RTF Policy:

We reserve the right to reopen, re-advertise, delay, or cancel filling this position.

To apply, visit https://hrjobs.mtsac.edu/postings/7702

0https://www.mtsac.edu/safety/pdf/ASR_2017.pdf’>https://www.mtsac.edu/safety/pdf/ASR_2017.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142793&tag=142793-atom