STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: DINING SERVICES ATTENDANT – DEWICK DINING

Tufts Dining is a self-operated food service provider managing a comprehensive collegiate food service program on the Tufts University Medford-Somerville and Boston campus’ delivering high quality, contemporary and innovative food and hospitality services to meet the various needs of students, faculty, staff and visitors in a fiscally responsible manner. Our team operates a progressive resident dining program for approximately 4000 students as well as responsive retail services and a distinctive university catering program serving the campus community totaling 5500 undergraduates, 1700 graduate students, and 2300 faculty, staff and administrators.

The Dining Service Attendant will provide outstanding service to customers by engaging in a variety of general food service and hospitality related tasks. The DSA will consistently greet, welcome and interact with customers in a warm, friendly manner to promote an atmosphere of hospitality and familiarity. S/He will be knowledgeable about the ingredients and preparation methods of food served, especially with regards to the presence of potential allergens. The DSA will prepare, assemble and/or serve various foods and beverages in a professional manner. S/He will keep assigned food service stations well-tended and ensure storage areas are properly stocked. S/He will set-up and maintain assigned food service stations throughout service periods and will assist elsewhere in the unit as customer demand requires. S/He will break-down, clean and sanitize food service stations including service equipment and dining room seating areas according to established procedures throughout service periods. The DSA will set-up, work, and break down all stations and dining room as required. S/He will assist the culinary staff with basic food service tasks such as carving meats, light cooking and food and beverage preparation. S/He will assist with steaming, frying, reheating, grilling, garnishing, and food display. General cleaning tasks in accordance with accepted food service sanitation standards that are assigned as part of the daily unit housekeeping and sanitation schedules. S/He will provide table service and other related tasks for special events. S/He will be able to handle cash appropriately, count cash drawer, deposit in accordance to cash handling procedures, and operate the department POS system.

Must demonstrate the ability to work under periods of fast pace and high pressure.

Qualifications

Basic Requirements:

Must have tolerance for long shifts standing, walking, lifting, and performing various other repetitive tasks.

Must be able to read, write, speak and understand English in order to communicate effectively with management, peers and customers.

Must have good interpersonal skills and the ability to comfortably interact with customers and peers in a friendly, helpful manner.

Must be able to understand and perform basic food service sanitation and safety practices. Must have the ability to take direction from leadership, and to understand job requirements and show initiative in completing related customer service job tasks.

Must have an appreciation for teamwork and willingness to work together with peers.

Must be a team player who is willing to be held accountable for the quality of products produced by others, for meeting tight deadlines, and for contributing to the success of the operation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Broad range of food service experience. Mastery of all DSA duties.

Successful high-volume customer service and hospitality experience.

Previous cashier experience and having worked with POS systems.

An employee in this position must complete all appropriate background checks at the time of hire, promotion, or transfer.

Equal Opportunity Employer – minority/females/veterans/disability/sexual orientation/gender identity.

