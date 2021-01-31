STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN, HUNTSVILLE CENTER

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

Desktop Support Technician, Huntsville Center

Posting Number:

PS Position#:

Position Status: Full-Time

Salary: Starting salary range of $35,079 – $40,692 is based on the Lee College Classified Staff Salary Scale, B23. Placement on scale is commensurate with education and related work experience.

Department: HCLC Administration

Job Summary/Basic Function:

The Desktop Support Technician is responsible for providing second line computer support for all employees and student workstations at the Lee College Baytown campus and its satellite campus locations. The position will resolve IT work requests, provide excellent customer support, and meet continuous service delivery demands. The IT support staff provide services in a dynamic, fast paced environment via the phone, remotely, and in person.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Diagnose and resolve computer software and hardware incidents, including operating systems (Windows and Mac), network connectivity, printers, scanners, and across a range of different software applications.

Utilize problem solving skills to implement temporary or permanent fixes with the aim of restoring service to users as soon as possible; escalating incidents to other support teams where necessary.

Install, configure, and maintain ongoing usability for classroom and computer lab desktops, laptops, peripheral equipment, and software complying with given standards and guidelines.

Pick up and deliver computer equipment and peripherals that require maintenance.

Participate in important technological department projects and perform problem diagnosis of network and desktop environment under IT Management direction.

Assess functional needs to determine hardware and software purchase specifications.

Additional duties and responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:

Cover Help Desk Technicians and A/V Media Technicians when necessary.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Excellent college benefits accrue with this full-time position. This is a security sensitive position.

Lee College does not discriminate on the basis of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status.

Minimum Qualifications:

Associates (or higher) degree in a qualifying field or successful completion of sixty (60) college credit hours

Three (3) years of desktop support experience in Windows/Mac enterprise environments

Must have excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Must have excellent customer service skills

Must be available to work evenings and weekends as needed

Preferred Qualifications:

CompTIA A+ certified or MCSA in Windows 10

Previous experience working in higher education or enterprise environment

Campus/Location: Huntsville Campus – Huntsville, TX

If other, provide location: Must travel to prison units as needed.

Close Date:

Open Until Filled: Yes

Special Instructions to Applicants:

This position requires applicants to attach the following documents: resume, cover letter, and copies of transcripts for all completed college work. (Official transcripts required upon employment.)

In addition, applicants must include a minimum of three (3) professional references on the online application.

Please do not mail, email, fax, or deliver any documents outside of the electronic application process.

To apply, visit https://jobs.lee.edu/postings/6804

Lee College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer, which encourages applications from qualified females, minority groups, veterans, and disabled individuals. It is the policy of Lee College to fully comply with the equal opportunity provisions of all applicable regulations and not to discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status in areas such as recruitment, selections, training, promotion, demotion, layoffs, terminations, rates of pay, or any other forms of compensation or benefits.

