venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: ASSISTANT TO CHAIR, PEDIATRICS

Position Summary
The Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Department of Pediatrics, seeks to fill a dynamic and essential role within department. Located in the vibrant Conventus Building downtown, you will coordinate all administrative activities in the department by implementing operating strategies to accomplish the following tasks that promote the mission of the Jacobs School, this position will:

Develop, prepare and monitor departmental budgets which include monitoring expenditures and supervising the maintenance of financial accounts and records. This position will create financial reports that will be given to the Chair of the department as well as the Dean of the School to assist in financial decisions. Monthly and annual statements will be prepared and distributed. Create financial transactions such as Shopblue, Concur, etc.
Assist the Chair in gathering, compiling and transmitting data for all formal reports and activities for which the Chair is responsible for.
Prepare all personnel transactions including but not limited to preparation of dossiers for faculty promotion and tenure.
Serve as the Human Resources recruitment specialist for the department which advises, helps to recruit candidates and markets the position to ensure full success of the open recruitment.
Function as a key member on the team that plans and executes special events such as annual endowed lectures, departmental retreats and seminars.
Assist with department administrative duties as needed in coordination with the Chair to act as liaison between University entities.

Our Mission is to advance health and wellness across the life span for the people of New York and the world through the education of tomorrow’s leaders in health care and biomedical sciences, innovative research and outstanding clinical care. More information can be found at http://medicine.buffalo.edu/

University at Buffalo is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer and, in keeping with our commitment, welcomes all to apply including veterans and individuals with disabilities.

