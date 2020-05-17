STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR FOR THE OFFICE OF INCLUSIVE EXCELLENCE

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Administrative Coordinator for the Office of Inclusive Excellence

Georgia Southern University



Requisition Number: STA002718

Department: – AVP Inclusive Excellence

Position Status: Full-Time

Position Summary:

Office of Inclusive Excellence. The Administrative Coordinator supports the administrative and programming work of the Office of Inclusive Excellence and its affiliates (the entire campus community), working closely with the Associate Vice President for Inclusive Excellence and Chief Diversity Officer (AVP/CDO).

Essential Functions



Supports the Chief Diversity Officer with the creation and facilitation of presentation of resources, and diversity and inclusion materials to leadership.

Coordinates the Campus Climate Support Team.

Assists the Chief Diversity Officer in carrying out highly visible programs and projects by analyzing, evaluating, designing, developing, and delivering/implementing diversity and inclusion programs, projects, and initiatives.

Designs, develops, and implements campus-wide programs that support students, faculty, and staff to promote Inclusive Excellence.

Serves on University committees and supports programming efforts that align with office goals, promoting and encouraging collaboration between other University departments.

Possesses a high-level understanding of the overall organizational budget for the Associate Vice President for Inclusive Excellence and coordinates with Business and Finance to ensure all policies and procedures are adhered to.

Provides assistance and serves as a resource for student organizations as directed.

Serves as the first point of contact to departments, constituents, and partners; manages and relays incoming questions, requests, and needs and sees them through to conclusion.

Serves as a liaison between Office of Inclusive Excellence and other departments/units across campuses and external contacts.

Manages front office phone reception, directing calls and taking messages as appropriate.

Manages departmental email, responding to all questions and requests, and direct to appropriate contacts when necessary.

Provides substantial assistance and support to the AVP/CDO in marketing and communication outreach efforts, including maintaining an online presence through website and social media outlets and developing and maintaining resources in conjunction with staff for web-posting and physical distribution.

Communicates information clearly to staff, faculty, and/or public.

Maintains office supply inventory and coordinates supply ordering, department facility requests, AV support, and conference room scheduling.

Schedules and coordinates appointments, meetings, and events.

Performs related duties as assigned to support the mission of the University.

Georgia Southern University is a Tobacco and Smoke-Free Community.

Believing that diversity, equity, and inclusion contribute to excellence in the workplace and to the quality of the University’s academic environment, Georgia Southern University is committed to recruiting and retaining diverse faculty and staff to support, promote, and serve a diverse student body and promote Inclusive Excellence. Candidates from historically underrepresented groups, whose work furthers the institution’s Inclusive Excellence goals, and who bring to campus varied life experiences, perspectives and backgrounds are especially encouraged to apply.

Minimum Education Required:

Bachelors degree

Could a level of job-related experience higher than the minimum required for the position substitute for the minimum level of education?: No

Minimum Experience Required:

Three years of related work experience; experience working with diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and/or initiatives; experience in budgetary management

Could a level of education higher than the minimum required for the position substitute for the minimum level of job-related experience?: No

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Effective communication skills (verbal and written); developed organization and human relations skills; ability to work well in a diverse environment; proficiency with computer and Microsoft Office applications software including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases; legally authorized to work in the United States; and successful completion of background investigation prior to employment

Preferred Education:

Fluency in a second language (e.g., Spanish, etc.)

Preferred Experience::

Three years of office management or administrative assistant experience; three years of experience supporting a high-level executive or executive team; experience in higher education

Salary Range: $36,500

Job Open Date: 05/13/2020

Job Closing Date: 6/3/2020

Special Instructions Summary: Please submit an Inclusive Excellence related statement as the Other Document.

To apply, visit: https://employment.georgiasouthern.edu/postings/68003

Georgia Southern University provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, or disability. Individuals in need of reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to participate in the search process should notify Human Resources: (912) 478-5468 or HR-TDD: (912) 478-0791.

