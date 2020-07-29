mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: ADMIN SUPPORT IV – ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 29 luglio 2020 Department: College of Engineering & Technology
Institution: Utah Valley University

[center]

[b]Admin Support IV – Engineering & Technology[/b][/center]

[b]Position Category[/b]: Staff – Full-Time

[b]Summary:[/b]

The College of Engineering & Technology is seeking an Admin Support IV to perform complex and highly confidential administrative support duties by managing the office, facilitating meetings, and managing special events. Provides support to stu…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=144947&tag=144947-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144947&tag=144947-atom

