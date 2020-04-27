STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: ACADEMIC AND ANALYTICS SPECIALIST, COLLEGE OF ORGANIZATIONAL, COMPUTATIONAL, AND INFORMATION SCIENCES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 27 aprile 2020 Department: Administration
Institution: Simmons University
[b][center]
Academic and Analytics Specialist, College of Organizational, Computational, and Information Sciences[/center]
Main Campus – Boston, MA
R06890
[/b]
Located in Boston’s historic Fenway area, Simmons has a strong tradition of empowering women and challenging traditional gender roles. Simmons University was one of the first higher education institutions to pre…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=141537&tag=141537-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141537&tag=141537-atom