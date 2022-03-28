(AGENPARL) – lun 28 marzo 2022 National Press Releases/FBI San Diego News
Stacey Moy Named Special Agent in Charge of the San Diego Field Office
Director Christopher Wray has named Stacey Moy as the special agent in charge of the San Diego Field Office.
March 28, 2022
