lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

PA, DADONE: REGISTRATO DECRETO TFS IN CORTE CONTI, DIAMO CERTEZZA A DIRITTI

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 31, 2020

MATTARELLA, SALVINI: GRAZIE PER LA PRESENZA A CODOGNO E PER L’APPELLO A…

RALPH CHAMI: UMBILICAL CORD OF REMITTANCES UNDER THREAT

2 GIUGNO A MONTECITORIO IN DIRETTA SU RAI 1

​​​​​2 GIUGNO: BORGHI (PD), DESTRA COME COL 25 APRILE HA NERVI SCOPERTI

ADRIATICO-ITALIA: APPELLO PER SOSTENERE LA PROPOSTA DEL MINISTRO FRANCESCHINI

POVERTY FIGHTERS: ABHIJIT BANERJEE AND ESTHER DUFLO – IMF F&D

THE LONG ECONOMIC HANGOVER OF PANDEMICS – IMF F&D

THE POLITICAL ECONOMY OF ECONOMIC POLICY – IMF F&D

Agenparl

STACEY FOX: MUSIC AND MARS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), lun 01 giugno 2020

June 1, 2020

Stacey Fox is a professor of journalism in the College of Communication Arts and Science. Fox is a classically trained musician, who has performed globally as a professional percussionist and composer. This story has been repurposed from the School of Journalism and the original can be found here.

Stacey Fox answered questions about her new children’s album: “Songs of Mars.” 

Q: How did you develop this project?

A: I was working on an animated series for kids about space and had sketched out a song for it. Music is a wonderful medium for translational science. I realized I had done so much research for Mars, for that one song, that I decided to develop several more on various aspects of the planet. I shared my lyrics with several space scientists for feedback. Then orchestration and recording began. Each song was created in a different musical style, with music educators in mind, to help teachers with Arts and STEM curriculum standards. The whole project took about two years.

Q: What do you hope parents, teachers and kids get from your album experience?

A: Learning about space is fun — and learning through music is awesome. We can learn a lot about our own Earth by studying Mars and other planets. The night sky is there for everyone and Mars is right up there. NASA is launching a mission to Mars in July 2020. A new rover, named Perseverance, will land in Feb. 2021 and explore Jezero Crater. This is a great time to learn more about Mars.

Stacey Fox

Q: You have a fascinating background. Tell us about it.

A: My foundation is as a classically trained musician and composer with degrees in education and performance. My music has taken me all over the world, both as a performer and educator. I’ve been an artist ambassador for the U.S. Department of State, through its Performing Arts program. I’m also an animator and filmmaker, producing projects and exhibits for the Smithsonian Institution and other museums.

I also work with ensembles such as the Cincinnati Symphony. I compose and design for all types of media. It is a lot of work, but also exciting and fun. It also helps to have a mad set of serious skills. I enjoy helping students develop those skills so they can be competitive in the industry.

Visit songsofmars.com to access the album.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/360/2020/stacey-fox-music-and-mars/

Post collegati

STACEY FOX: MUSIC AND MARS

Redazione

RAI SAMPSON: LANDING A DREAM JOB

Redazione

SUPPORTING THE MUSIC INDUSTRY DURING COVID-19

Redazione

GAO-20-402, INTERNET PROTOCOL VERSION 6: DOD NEEDS TO IMPROVE TRANSITION PLANNING, JUNE 01, 2020

Redazione

PM ADDRESSES SPIC MACAY’S INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

Redazione

SCIENTIFIC ANIMATIONS WITHOUT BORDERS LAUNCHES GLOBAL EDUCATION PROGRAM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More