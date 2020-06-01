STACEY FOX: MUSIC AND MARS

(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), lun 01 giugno 2020

Stacey Fox is a professor of journalism in the College of Communication Arts and Science. Fox is a classically trained musician, who has performed globally as a professional percussionist and composer. This story has been repurposed from the School of Journalism and the original can be found here.

Stacey Fox answered questions about her new children’s album: “Songs of Mars.”

Q: How did you develop this project?

A: I was working on an animated series for kids about space and had sketched out a song for it. Music is a wonderful medium for translational science. I realized I had done so much research for Mars, for that one song, that I decided to develop several more on various aspects of the planet. I shared my lyrics with several space scientists for feedback. Then orchestration and recording began. Each song was created in a different musical style, with music educators in mind, to help teachers with Arts and STEM curriculum standards. The whole project took about two years.

Q: What do you hope parents, teachers and kids get from your album experience?

A: Learning about space is fun — and learning through music is awesome. We can learn a lot about our own Earth by studying Mars and other planets. The night sky is there for everyone and Mars is right up there. NASA is launching a mission to Mars in July 2020. A new rover, named Perseverance, will land in Feb. 2021 and explore Jezero Crater. This is a great time to learn more about Mars.

Q: You have a fascinating background. Tell us about it.

A: My foundation is as a classically trained musician and composer with degrees in education and performance. My music has taken me all over the world, both as a performer and educator. I’ve been an artist ambassador for the U.S. Department of State, through its Performing Arts program. I’m also an animator and filmmaker, producing projects and exhibits for the Smithsonian Institution and other museums.

I also work with ensembles such as the Cincinnati Symphony. I compose and design for all types of media. It is a lot of work, but also exciting and fun. It also helps to have a mad set of serious skills. I enjoy helping students develop those skills so they can be competitive in the industry.

Visit songsofmars.com to access the album.

