STABLE LEAD-HALIDE PEROVSKITE QUANTUM DOTS AS EFFICIENT VISIBLE LIGHT PHOTOCATALYSTS FOR ORGANIC TRANSFORMATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, 3,1464-1472
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00992J, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Sajan Pradhan, Deshaj Bhujel, Bikram Gurung, Debesh Sharma, Siddhant Basel, Sagarmani Rasaily, Surakcha Thapa, Sukanya Borthakur, Wai Li Ling, Lakshi Saikia, Peter Reiss, Anand Pariyar, Sudarsan Tamang
Lead halide perovskite (LHP) based colloidal quantum dots (CQDs) have tremendous potential for photocatalysis due to their exceptional optical properties.
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA00992J

