martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

STABILIZATION OF CYCLIC WATER TETRAMER AND DIMER IN THE CRYSTAL HOST OF 2D COORDINATION NETWORKS: ELECTRICAL CONDUCTIVITY AND DIELECTRIC STUDIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 18 agosto 2020

Water plays pivotal role in many biological and chemical process for living body. Therefore, it is a challenging task to predict the suitable host for confinement of aqua molecules. Here, two new isostructural two-dimensional coordination polymers (2D CPs) {[Zn(fum)(4-nvp)2]•2H2O}n, (1) and {[Zn(mes)(4-nvp)2]•H2O}n, (2) (H2fum = fumaric acid and 4-nvp = 4-(1-naphthylvinyl)pyridine and H2mes = mesaconic acid) have been synthesized and structurally characterized by single crystal X-ray crystallography (SCXRD). The SCXRD reveals the presence of carboxylate bound cyclic water tetramers and water dimers in compound 1 and 2 respectively, within rectangular grids of 2D coordination layers. Binding enegies of the cavity bound teteramer as well as the dimer have been estimated computationally. PXRD study of the both the compounds exhibit the reversible water desorption and re-absorption upon heating and cooling. The π•••π and C–H•••π interactions among the axially bound 4-nvp ligands are responsible for interdigitation of successive 2D coordination layers into a 3D supramolecular architecture. In addition, impedance study shows that compound 1–2 exhibit interesting temperature dependent dielectric properties.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/qmAgRei53HI/D0NJ03750H

STABILIZATION OF CYCLIC WATER TETRAMER AND DIMER IN THE CRYSTAL HOST OF 2D COORDINATION NETWORKS: ELECTRICAL CONDUCTIVITY AND DIELECTRIC STUDIES

