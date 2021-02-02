STABILIZATION OF CAESIUM IONS BY SIMPLE ORGANIC MOLECULES: CRYSTAL STRUCTURES OF CS(OXL) (OXL = OXALURATE ANION) AND THE CSOH/CYANURIC ACID CO-CRYSTAL CS3(CYH3)4(OH)3 (CYH3 = CYANURIC ACID)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05601D, Paper

Francesco Isaia, Alessandra Garau, Carlo Castellano, Francesco Demartin, M. Carla Aragoni, Massimiliano Arca, Claudia Caltagirone, Vito Lippolis, Tiziana Pivetta

The reported X-ray crystal structures show that both the organic moieties form robust homomeric ribbons based on strong and articulated N–H⋯O hydrogen bonds.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/9wknUM7YFdY/D0NJ05601D