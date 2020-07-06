STABILIZATION OF A NANOPOROUS NICU DILUTE ALLOY CATALYST FOR NON-OXIDATIVE ETHANOL DEHYDROGENATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020
Catal. Sci. Technol., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY00683A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY00683A, Paper
Nare Janvelyan, Matthijs van Spronsen, Cheng Hao Wu, Zhen Qi, Matthew Montemore, Junjun Shan, Dmitri Zakharov, Fang Xu, Jorge Anibal Boscoboinik, Miquel Salmeron, Eric A Stach, Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos, Jürgen Biener, Cynthia Friend
Producing acetaldehyde, an important industrial chemical, by direct catalytic non-oxidative dehydrogenation of ethanol presents many advantages over current production methods including generating hydrogen. However, a stable, reactive, and selective catalyst…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Producing acetaldehyde, an important industrial chemical, by direct catalytic non-oxidative dehydrogenation of ethanol presents many advantages over current production methods including generating hydrogen. However, a stable, reactive, and selective catalyst…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/WirC82d6Ngg/D0CY00683A