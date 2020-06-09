STABILIZATION OF A MIXED IRON VANADIUM BASED HEXAGONAL TUNGSTEN BRONZE HYDROXYFLUORIDE HTB–(FE0.55V0.45)F2.67(OH)0.33 AS A POSITIVE ELECTRODE FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 giugno 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01310B, Paper
Kévin Lemoine, Romain Moury, Jérôme Lhoste, Annie Hémon-Ribaud, Marc Leblanc, Jean-Marc Grenèche, Jean-Marie Tarascon, Vincent Maisonneuve
The first mixed iron vanadium hydroxyfluoride with a Hexagonal Tungsten Bronze (HTB) structure as positive electrode reveals a capacity of 181 mA h g−1. Unlike pure iron hydroxyfluoride the HTB network is partially maintained upon cycling.
