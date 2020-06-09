martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
STABILIZATION OF A MIXED IRON VANADIUM BASED HEXAGONAL TUNGSTEN BRONZE HYDROXYFLUORIDE HTB–(FE0.55V0.45)F2.67(OH)0.33 AS A POSITIVE ELECTRODE FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 giugno 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01310B, Paper
Kévin Lemoine, Romain Moury, Jérôme Lhoste, Annie Hémon-Ribaud, Marc Leblanc, Jean-Marc Grenèche, Jean-Marie Tarascon, Vincent Maisonneuve
The first mixed iron vanadium hydroxyfluoride with a Hexagonal Tungsten Bronze (HTB) structure as positive electrode reveals a capacity of 181 mA h g−1. Unlike pure iron hydroxyfluoride the HTB network is partially maintained upon cycling.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/RQzITVjATow/D0DT01310B

