ST PETERSBURG UNIVERSITY AND İSTANBUL UNIVERSITY EXPAND COOPERATION

(AGENPARL) – ST PETERSBURG (RUSSIA9, mar 17 novembre 2020

In the largest city of Turkey, Damir Mukhetdinov, Director of the Centre for Islamic Studies at St Petersburg University, met with the top officials of İstanbul University: Rector Mahmut Ak and Vice-Rector for International Cooperation İlyas Topsakal. During the meeting, prospects for expanding cooperation were discussed. These include the implementation of joint research projects.

Professor Damir Mukhetdinov extended greetings on behalf of Nikolay Kropachev, Rector of St Petersburg University, as well as of Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation.

İstanbul University is the oldest higher education institution in Turkey. It was founded in 1846, and is on the basis of a madrasa opened back in 1453. St Petersburg University and İstanbul University are collaborating on a number of projects, in particular, in the field of testing in the proficiency of Turkish

One of the large-scale projects was a series of scientific events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the state of Volga Bulgaria. Participation in the implementation of the project was offered to the Turkish colleagues. The administration of İstanbul University expressed their willingness to participate as a co-organiser of this cycle. Additionally, the agenda included issues in academic mobility for students and teaching staff, and implementing joint publishing and research projects. Mr Mahmut Ak announced his readiness to continue the dialogue not only in Istanbul, but also in Moscow and St Petersburg.

As part of his visit to Turkey, Damir Mukhetdinov, Director of the Centre for Islamic Studies at St Petersburg University, also held a series of meetings with: Ramazan Muslu, Vice President of the Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Dean of the Faculty of Theology at İstanbul University; Ahmet Temel, Deputy Dean for International Academic Programmes; and Metin Ünver, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Letters. During the meetings, they also discussed prospects for further cooperation.

Fonte/Source: https://english.spbu.ru/news/4036-st-petersburg-university-and-i-stanbul-university-expand-cooperation