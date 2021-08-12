(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 [Image]

St. Louis, Missouri, Boy Receives 2021 President’s Student Environmental Award

In a virtual ceremony today, Administrator Michael S. Regan and White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory recognized the awardees and runners-up

James received the award in the 6-12 grade category in EPA Region 7 for a “Rebuilding Native Habitats in the Community” project to rebuilt four native habitats in St. Louis, Missouri to restore environmental sustainability to the locations.

“This past school year has been one of the most challenging for our nation, yet students and teachers across the country remained dedicated to tackling the most pressing environmental challenges we face – from climate change to environmental justice,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’m so proud of the remarkable youth and educators we’re honoring today, and their work to make a difference in their communities. By working hand in hand, we can create a more sustainable, more equitable world.”

“It is humbling and inspiring to see the impact these educators and students are having on their communities and our planet,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “I congratulate the awardees and the schools they represent for applying their creativity, leadership, and passion to solving the environmental problems of our time, from confronting the climate crisis and conserving our lands and waters to pursuing environmental justice for all. These remarkable educators and students are leading the way toward a more equitable, sustainable and healthy future.”

The PEYA was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth that promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Each year, PEYA honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.

From across the country, 32 students who worked as a team or individually on 16 projects received the President’s Environmental Youth Award are recognized for their leadership and commitment to environmental education and environmental stewardship. An additional 14 students received honorable mentions. Their stewardship projects, conducted in 2020, display a commitment to participating in creative sustainability efforts, restoring native habitats, and installing renewable energy projects.

