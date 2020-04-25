sabato, Aprile 25, 2020
Breaking News

SICUREZZA DEL GOLFO PERSICO: SALE LA TENSIONE TRA IRAN E STATI UNITI

RD CONGO: EPIDEMIE E INONDAZIONI NON FERMANO LA MISSIONE DELLA CHIESA

CONVERSIONE

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE IN COMMISSIONE DI INCHIESTA SISTEMA BANCARIO

DIGITAL INNOVATIONS TESTED TO SUPPORT VULNERABLE PEOPLE DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

COMECE: PER I MIGRANTI COESIONE EUROPEA E SBARCHI RAPIDI E SICURI

CMA PUBLISHES UPDATE ON COVID-19 TASKFORCE

24/04/2020 RAPPORTEURS WELCOME ACQUITTALS IN AZERBAIJAN BUT REGRET THE LACK OF INDEPENDENCE…

24/04/2020 COVID-19: RAPPORTEUR RESPONDS TO AZERBAIJAN COURT’S ACQUITTAL OF ILGAR MAMMADOV AND…

IL CORONAVIRUS METTE IN GINOCCHIO IL SETTORE DELLA PESCA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ST. CLOUD STATE RECEIVES $7.8 MILLION FROM FEDERAL CARES ACT

ST. CLOUD STATE RECEIVES $7.8 MILLION FROM FEDERAL CARES ACT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), sab 25 aprile 2020

WJON — St. Cloud State University is getting $7.8 million from the federal CARES Act that passed last month. University President Robbyn Wacker says that money is split in half between the students and the school.

Students will be able to apply for emergency funds from their $3.9 million if they’ve had increased expenses like housing or food, or if they’ve lost money due to job cuts.

Read more: St. Cloud State receives $7.8 million from Federal Cares Act 

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/st-cloud-state-receives-7-8-million-from-federal-cares-act/

Post collegati

MILTON GRAD PITZNER, ST. CLOUD’S PERFECT THREE-PEAT HOPES CUT SHORT

Redazione

ST. CLOUD STATE RECEIVES $7.8 MILLION FROM FEDERAL CARES ACT

Redazione

NETHERLANDS: IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON THE DUTCH POTATO INDUSTRY

Redazione

SOFTWARE DEFINED PERIMETER: A QUICK GUIDE OF TYPES AND SECURITY BENEFITS

Redazione

OVERSIZED GAS CLUMPS IN AN EXTREMELY METAL-POOR MOLECULAR CLOUD REVEALED BY ALMA’S PARSEC-SCALE MAPS

Redazione

INDIANA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, IU PARTNER ON COVID-19 STUDY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More