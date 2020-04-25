(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), sab 25 aprile 2020

WJON — St. Cloud State University is getting $7.8 million from the federal CARES Act that passed last month. University President Robbyn Wacker says that money is split in half between the students and the school.

Students will be able to apply for emergency funds from their $3.9 million if they’ve had increased expenses like housing or food, or if they’ve lost money due to job cuts.

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/st-cloud-state-receives-7-8-million-from-federal-cares-act/