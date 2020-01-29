29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

NEXT PHASE OF LOWER THAMES CROSSING CONSULTATION BEGINS

SUSTAINABLE FISHERIES ENSHRINED IN LAW AS UK LEAVES THE EU

NORTH KOREA REMAINS SECURITY THREAT TO U.S., ALLIES, POLICY OFFICIAL SAYS

MARTEDì 28 GENNAIO 2020 – 184ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

U.S.-THE BAHAMAS AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT OF JANUARY 27, 2020

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU…

TAKING STEPS TO ENSURE THE UN REMAINS SUSTAINABLE AND EFFECTIVE

Home » ST 5610 2020 INIT
Agenparl English Economia

ST 5610 2020 INIT

by Redazione0

(agenparl) – bruxelles mer 29 gennaio 2020

Your request will be handled by the Press Office of the General Secretariat of the Council in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EC) No on the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data by the Community institutions and bodies and on the free movement of such data.

Your data will be stored in the database until you unsubscribe from the service.

Certain data (name, e-mail address, preferred language, media name, media type) may be disclosed to the press offices of the European institutions, the Permanent Representations of the Member States and to European Union agencies, under the conditions laid down in Articles 7 and 8 of Regulation .

If there is data which you would not like to be stored, please let us know at: [email protected]

Fonte/Source: http://www.consilium.europa.eu/register/en/content/out?&typ=ENTRY&i=ADV&DOC_ID=ST-5610-2020-INIT

Related posts

ST 5609 2020 INIT

Redazione

CM 1287 2020 INIT

Redazione

ST 14908 2019 INIT

Redazione

ST 5427 2020 ADD 1

Redazione

PIDS TO BUILD A NEW HOME IN UP

Redazione

CM 1278 2020 INIT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More