giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

<I>QUESTION TIME</I IN ASSEMBLEA

DOC. IV-BIS N. 3: DISCUSSIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: VIA…

MERCOLEDì 29 LUGLIO 2020 – 246ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 30, 2020

G7 HIGH-LEVEL TRANSPORTATION PRINCIPLES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

G7 HIGH-LEVEL TRANSPORTATION PRINCIPLES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

RINNOVO DEGLI UFFICI DI PRESIDENZA DELLE COMMISSIONI

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SRI LANKA: SRI LANKA REVISES IMPORT CONTROL REGULATIONS FURTHER ON JULY 16 DUE TO COVID-19

SRI LANKA: SRI LANKA REVISES IMPORT CONTROL REGULATIONS FURTHER ON JULY 16 DUE TO COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 30 luglio 2020

Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) revised the temporary import controls on July 16, 2020 as an interim measure to tackle adversities of COVID 19. The new regulation applies mainly on commodities loaded on or after July 17, 2020 at the loading port, though differing dates are stipulated for some specific commodities, based on the payment terms. The regulation is flexible for import of raw materials for local value addition, and export processing, while others are allowed on a restricted basis. GOSL revised import control regulations at several stages since March 19, 2020.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Revises Import Control Regulations Further on July 16 Due to COVID-19

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/sri-lanka-sri-lanka-revises-import-control-regulations-further-july-16-due-covid-19

Post collegati

SRI LANKA: SRI LANKA REVISES IMPORT CONTROL REGULATIONS FURTHER ON JULY 16 DUE TO COVID-19

Redazione

GERMANY: COVID-19 TRIGGERS STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN THE GERMAN RESTAURANT SECTOR

Redazione

FRANCE: RETAIL FOODS

Redazione

ALGERIA: GRAIN AND FEED UPDATE

Redazione

CHINA: POULTRY AND PRODUCTS ANNUAL

Redazione

CHINA: NEW TO MARKET PRODUCT REPORT – CALIFORNIA HAAS AVOCADOS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More