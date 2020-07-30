(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 30 luglio 2020

Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) revised the temporary import controls on July 16, 2020 as an interim measure to tackle adversities of COVID 19. The new regulation applies mainly on commodities loaded on or after July 17, 2020 at the loading port, though differing dates are stipulated for some specific commodities, based on the payment terms. The regulation is flexible for import of raw materials for local value addition, and export processing, while others are allowed on a restricted basis. GOSL revised import control regulations at several stages since March 19, 2020.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Revises Import Control Regulations Further on July 16 Due to COVID-19

