(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 11 giugno 2021

Ship operator X-Press Feeders said a `grey sheen’ has been observed emanating from the vessel with no confirmed fuel oil…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1137138/Sri%20Lanka%20probes%20oil%20patch%20near%20X-Press%20Pearl?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss