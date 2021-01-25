(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AFRICA, lun 25 gennaio 2021
The Aim of this Grand Lodge is to build a multi–cultural Brotherhood of good men who practice Brotherly Love, Charity and Truth and who are united in the enhancement of Wisdom, High Moral Standards, Equality and Justice for all persons. I therefore believe that Freemasonry is more relevant today than it ever was and if we are united in a common goal, there is little we cannot achieve.
MW Bro, John Smith OSM MSA
Fonte/Source: https://www.grandlodge.co.za/1955/square-compasses-no-107-december-2020/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=square-compasses-no-107-december-2020