lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
Breaking News

ONLINE LECTURE BY JST ON MIRAI PROGRAM: OVERVIEW AND INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 25, 2021

USA: IL CANDIDATO DI BIDEN PER I TRASPORTI PETE BUTTIGIEG DICE CHE…

L’OMS MODIFICA I CRITERI DEL TEST SUI VIRUS COVID NEL TENTATIVO DI…

USA, JOE BIDEN SOSPENDE L’ORDINE ESECUTIVO DI TRUMP VOLTO AD ABBASSARE I…

REGNO UNITO, JONATHAN VAN-TAM: LE PERSONE VACCINATE POSSONO ANCORA DIFFONDERE IL VIRUS 

COVID: MANDELLI, GRAZIE A BERLUSCONI, FI AL LAVORO SU PIANO VACCINI

THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

COVID, FI: BERLUSCONI, HA DATO MANDATO A MANDELLI, DI ISTITUIRE UN GRUPPO…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SQUARE & COMPASSES NO. 107 DECEMBER 2020

SQUARE & COMPASSES NO. 107 DECEMBER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AFRICA, lun 25 gennaio 2021

The Aim of this Grand Lodge is to build a multi–cultural Brotherhood of good men who practice Brotherly Love, Charity and Truth and who are united in the enhancement of Wisdom, High Moral Standards, Equality and Justice for all persons. I therefore believe that Freemasonry is more relevant today than it ever was and if we are united in a common goal, there is little we cannot achieve.

MW Bro, John Smith OSM MSA

Fonte/Source: https://www.grandlodge.co.za/1955/square-compasses-no-107-december-2020/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=square-compasses-no-107-december-2020

Post collegati

SQUARE & COMPASSES NO. 107 DECEMBER 2020

Redazione

STAYING ‘SOCIAL’ DURING COVID-19

Redazione

NORFOLK FREEMASONS HELP LOCAL RNLI STATION

Redazione

INSTALLATION OF THE NEW GRAND MASTER

Redazione

ISOLATED OLDER PEOPLE TO RECEIVE HELP AND SUPPORT THANKS TO NORFOLK FREEMASONS

Redazione

£10,000 GRANT WILL SHELTER WEST NORFOLK’S HOMELESS OVER CHRISTMAS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More