SQUARE & COMPASSES NO. 102 JULY 2020

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AFRICA, lun 27 luglio 2020

Freemasonry requires that its members must know themselves and the Volume of the Sacred Law has many references to this, which is why most of its principles and tenets are based on the teachings contained therein. Jordan Petersen, a non-Freemason and a renowned Psychologist, holds the view that the way to know oneself is to understand that you do not and that once you accept this fact, you should have the humility to recognise your ignorance of who you are and who you could be.