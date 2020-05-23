sabato, Maggio 23, 2020
Agenparl

SQUARE & COMPASSES NO. 100 MAY 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AFRICA, sab 23 maggio 2020

As Freemasons, I believe that we are still fighting for a principle. Whilst we are no longer armed, we
nevertheless employ our resources to the cause of social justice and the preservation of a moral way of life. We
cannot change everything in our society, but we can make a difference, person by person, family by family

MW Bro. Dave Duncan OSM – Grand Master

The_Square_and_Compasses_No_100_May_2020
0https://www.grandlodge.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/The_Square_and_Compasses_No_100_May_2020.pdf’>https://www.grandlodge.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/The_Square_and_Compasses_No_100_May_2020.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.grandlodge.co.za/1828/square-compasses-no-100-may-2020/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=square-compasses-no-100-may-2020

