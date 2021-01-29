venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO MINISTERIALE DI INDIVIDUAZIONE, PER L’ANNO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SUL 100° ANNIVERSARIO DELLA FONDAZIONE DEL PARTITO COMUNISTA…

FESTA DON BOSCO, SALESIANI: LA FRATELLANZA SPALANCA IL CUORE DEI GIOVANI

CHINA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE RELEASE OF HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDER…

RECOVERY: PEZZOPANE (PD), LEGGE PICCOLI COMUNI è REALTà

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 700 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

​​​​​COVID: LORENZIN (PD), POTENZIARE STRATEGIA INTEGRATA CONTRO IL VIRUS

ANTIMAFIA: LATTANZIO, LE MAFIE AVANZANO E SPECULANO SUL VIRUS, COLLABORAZIONE ISTITUZIONALE E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 702 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Agenparl

SQUARE AND COMPASSES 108 JANUARY 2021

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AFRICA, ven 29 gennaio 2021

If you follow World Freemasonry, you will surely be familiar with DeMolay. This organisation focuses on young people and teaches them basic Masonic precepts and leadership skills in a manner that they can relate to. Thanks to MP Bro Boet du Plessis and his AASR team, it is now being introduced in South Africa. After discussions and motivations, the GLSA under Grand Master, MW Bro. John Smith OSM MSA, confirmed that they fully supported the DeMolay initiative of the AASR of South Africa and advised the Sovereign Grand Commander, MP Bro Boet du Plessis 33° MA, that they would assist him and cooperate with the AASR of South Africa in every way possible to ensure success.

The_Square_and_Compasses_No_108_January_2021
0https://www.grandlodge.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Square_and_Compasses_No_108_January_2021.pdf’>https://www.grandlodge.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Square_and_Compasses_No_108_January_2021.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.grandlodge.co.za/1974/square-and-compasses-108-january-2021/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=square-and-compasses-108-january-2021

Post collegati

SQUARE AND COMPASSES 108 JANUARY 2021

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CAMBODIA BEREAVEMENT: DEATH ABROAD

Redazione

STATE STATISTICAL BULLETIN 2019-20

Redazione

DPH ANNOUNCES UPDATED PLANS FOR ADMINISTERING SECOND DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Redazione

SOUTH CAROLINA RACIAL JUSTICE NETWORK AWARDS BOEING THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CORPORATE AWARD

Redazione

UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HOLDER REPORTING UPDATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More