SQUARE AND COMPASSES 108 JANUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AFRICA, ven 29 gennaio 2021

If you follow World Freemasonry, you will surely be familiar with DeMolay. This organisation focuses on young people and teaches them basic Masonic precepts and leadership skills in a manner that they can relate to. Thanks to MP Bro Boet du Plessis and his AASR team, it is now being introduced in South Africa. After discussions and motivations, the GLSA under Grand Master, MW Bro. John Smith OSM MSA, confirmed that they fully supported the DeMolay initiative of the AASR of South Africa and advised the Sovereign Grand Commander, MP Bro Boet du Plessis 33° MA, that they would assist him and cooperate with the AASR of South Africa in every way possible to ensure success.

