SQUARAMIDE-CATALYSED ASYMMETRIC FRIEDEL–CRAFTS ALKYLATION OF NAPHTHOL AND UNSATURATED PYRAZOLONES

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00347J, Communication

ran wei, li gao, Gaihui Li, LI Tang, Guoshun Zhang, Feilang Zheng, Heng Song, Qingshan Li, Shurong Ban

The first method for highly efficient asymmetric Michael-type Friedel–Crafts alkylation of naphthol and unsaturated pyrazolones has been accomplished under mild reaction conditions. In the presence of the chiral squaramide-catalyst, a…

