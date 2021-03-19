venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
SQUARAMIDE-CATALYSED ASYMMETRIC FRIEDEL–CRAFTS ALKYLATION OF NAPHTHOL AND UNSATURATED PYRAZOLONES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00347J, Communication
ran wei, li gao, Gaihui Li, LI Tang, Guoshun Zhang, Feilang Zheng, Heng Song, Qingshan Li, Shurong Ban
The first method for highly efficient asymmetric Michael-type Friedel–Crafts alkylation of naphthol and unsaturated pyrazolones has been accomplished under mild reaction conditions. In the presence of the chiral squaramide-catalyst, a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/2Ix2Z75IbFU/D1OB00347J

