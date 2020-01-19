(agenparl) – silver spring dom 19 gennaio 2020

Springfield Smoked Fish of Springfield, Ma.is recalling its 1lb. packages Prescliced Nova Salmon because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recalled packages were distributed to customers in Rhode Island and Connecticut through retail stores.

The product comes in a 1lb, clear plastic package marked with lot # 42173 on the back of the package and with an expiration date of . UPC .

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

This issue was identified after FDA product sampling identified Listeria monocytogenes in the product.

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the 1lb packages of the pre-sliced Nova Salmon are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at . Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm.

