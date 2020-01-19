(agenparl) – silver spring dom 19 gennaio 2020

Springfield Smoked Fish of Springfield, MA is expanding their voluntary recall of smoked fish products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled products were distributed and sold at retail stores and wholesale establishments in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania from May 2017 through December 2017. Product was also sold nationwide through online sales.

The initial recall was limited to 1lb pre-sliced Nova Salmon produced on . The recall expansion includes product produced between May 22, 2017 and December 12, 2017, the date the facility ceased production of the products.

These products were sold under the brand names Springfield Smoked Fish and Rachael’s Springfield Smoked Fish.

Product Description Sizes Lot #’s UPC# Smoked Salmon – all species 4 oz. 15171 through 45172 , , 8 oz. , , 1 lb. , 5lb. 1 1/4.lb n/a 3 lb. , Sliced sides (catch weight) n/a unsliced sides (catch weight) n/a trimmings/chips wings and bellies ground/spreadable , Whitefish Meat 5 lb. bag 18171 through 43171 Belly Lox 4 oz. and sliced sides 13171 through 33171 Smoked Chubs Catch weight 34171 through 46171 n/a Smoked Bluefish Catch weight 34171 Smoked Trout 6 oz. 17171 through 42171 Smoked Whole Whitefish Catch weight 17171 through 46171 n/a Smoked Sable Catch weight 20171 through 33171 n/a Kippered Salmon Catch weights 22171 through 41171 Hot Smoked Salmon Steaks Catch weights 43471 n/a Smoked Whitefish Spread 8 oz. & 4lb 25171 through 46171 25171 through 46171 Cream Cheese Spreads 8 oz. & 5lb Use by through Spreadable Plain Lox Scallion Veggie Strawberry Hot and Spicy Whitefish Salad 8 oz. & 5lb use by through

Boston Salads – Private Label

Scallion Cream Cheese Spread 5lb use by through Veggie Cream Cheese Spread 5lb use by through

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall expansion was initiated as a result of environmental and product sampling conducted by the firm. Springfield Smoked Fish is committed to ensuring consumer safety and providing quality products and ingredients to customers. The company is working diligently to determine the root cause and continues working with food safety experts to implement corrective actions and preventative measures.

Retailers and wholesale customers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the recalled products are present or available for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories. Please contact Springfield Smoked Fish for disposal or return of the product.

Consumers are urged not to consume these products. Consumers who purchased these products may take them back to the store where they purchased them for a refund or simply discard them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at , Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

