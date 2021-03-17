SPRAY-DRIED ASSEMBLY OF 3D N,P-CO-DOPED GRAPHENE MICROSPHERES EMBEDDED WITH CORE–SHELL COP/MOP@C NANOPARTICLES FOR ENHANCED LITHIUM-ION STORAGE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00210D, Paper

Ishaq Muhammad, Maher Jabeen, Peiran Wang, Yu-Shi He, Xiao-Zhen Liao, Zi-Feng Ma

A novel synthesis route was developed for the fabrication of 3D N,P dual-atom doped graphene (G-NP) microspheres embedded with core–shell CoP@C and MoP@C nanoparticles (CoP@C⊂G-NP and MoP@C⊂G-NP) as anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

