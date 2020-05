(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), lun 01 giugno 2020

Tony Thorne

Tony is compiling a database of the vast amount of new vocabulary which has emerged as a result of the pandemic, including popular slang words. He is studying the cultural and societal impact of the new specialist language which can be overwhelming for the public.

Spotlight on COVID: Pandemic language and the role of linguists

