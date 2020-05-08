venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Agenparl

SPORT MANAGERS FLOCK TO ONLINE PROGRAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), ven 08 maggio 2020

In three weeks more than 3200 people enrolled in the La Trobe Business School Leadership Professional Development Program, launched in response to COVID-19.

About a third of participants are from the sports industry, 15 per cent from the health sector, and others from areas like education, tourism and the arts. Staff from the Melbourne Rebels, Carlton FC, Cricket Australia, Australian Football League and Sailing Australia have all joined.

Director of Research Partnerships at La Trobe’s Business School Dr Geoff Dickson said sport and recreation had been particularly hard hit by the pandemic as one of the first sectors to close down.

“The high participation rate from sporting organisations reflects the passion and commitment of professionals in these industries. If athletes want to be swifter, higher and stronger, then sport managers want to be smarter, more creative and more influential,” Dr Dickson said.

MBA Program Director Dr Geraldine Kennett was delighted the program, run by volunteers from the MBA program, had been so well-received.

“People are signing up to improve their leadership skills, understand team dynamics and connect with fellow participants from diverse backgrounds and industries,” Dr Kennett said.

“They are genuinely excited about getting started, learning from each other and gaining the skills and knowledge they need to lead in these uncertain times. Even though they are meeting each other virtually there is a sense of community, and progressing and achieving together.”

As an added bonus, participants who complete the four-module, 12-hour program are eligible to receive a credit towards La Trobe’s acclaimed MBA.

Delivered by business academics and alumni from the highly regarded La Trobe MBA who are volunteering their time, the program has attracted enrolments from across Australia and overseas.

Participants can register at any time, and connect online to the self-paced course, and to Zoom sessions and webinars.

More information and registrations here.

Media contact: Kate O’Connor – – 0436 189 629

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2020/release/sport-managers-flock-to-online-program

