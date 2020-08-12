SPOOKTACULAR NEW DISNEY PARKS HALLOWEEN-THEMED MERCHANDISE COMING TO DISNEY PARKS AND SHOPDISNEY.COM

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mer 12 agosto 2020

Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Disney Parks Blog. I am your host; your ghost host, and I am delighted to bring you a first look at some chilling new products with select items available now at shopDisney.com and more coming this month to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort and Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort as well. Also, thrilled to give you a shriek peek at some items coming to Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disney Resort next month as well!

Whether you are a fan of the not-so-scary sweets and treats of the Halloween season or have a more sinister side like our Disney Villains, we have some thrilling ways for you to dress up for the season. Also, you’ll want to check out two other new collections themed to “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the fan-favorite, Haunted Mansion. So, get ready for a spirited look at all the ghoulish delights coming to a haunt near you.

Disney Parks 2020 Halloween Collection- Select items available now at shopDisney.com & coming soon to Disneyland Resort & Walt Disney World Resort





For those of you with a sweet tooth like me, one of the highlights of the season is the sugary treats. Now, you can express your sweet-self with the latest spirit jersey, mini backpack by Loungefly (coming later this month) and candy-swirl Minnie Mouse ear headband. YUM!





Those looking for a more retro Halloween look perfect for sweater weather, throw on this new pullover sweater, cloth face mask (coming in Sept.) and cuddle up with the cutest vampire Mickey Mouse plush. Then, show off your inner witch with another all-new Minnie Mouse ear headband!

Disney Parks Villains Collection- Coming Soon to shopDisney.com, Disneyland Resort & Walt Disney World Resort





Any Disney Villain would tell you it’s good to be bad, and I’m here to embrace that motto with some wicked wear that I certainly will don this Halloween season. First up are some blazing new looks inspired by my favorite villain, Hades, from “Hercules,” including a fiery new spirit jersey and one of the hottest new headbands!

Looking for more malevolent style? Well, well… you’re in luck! Check out this Maleficent-inspired headband and crop-top featuring the sea witch herself, Ursula.

Disney Parks The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection- Select items available now at shopDisney.com & coming soon to Disneyland Resort & Walt Disney World Resort





What’s this?! Why, it’s an all-new collection dedicated to “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” here for you to embrace your inner Pumpkin King. From the swiftly stitched together look of Sally, as seen in this tie-back blouse by Her Universe and cloth face mask (coming in Sept.), to the classic black and white look of Jack Skellington, featured in new headwear and even a cloth face mask (coming in Sept.), these cadaverous new products are sure to be a bone-fide hit!





“Life’s no fun without a good scare” and a good frightful look to go with it. We’re bringing you some Oogie Boogie-inspired looks, including an all-new spirit jersey, exclusively available at the Disneyland Resort, a Minnie Mouse ear headband by Loungefly and even a woven hat that is seriously spooky!

Disney Parks Haunted Mansion Collection– Select items available now at shopDisney.com, Disneyland Resort & Walt Disney World Resort

As seen first during our #Halfway2Halloween event back in May, I’m taking all my foolish mortals to regions beyond for a look at even more items to compliment your spirit jersey and mini backpack by Loungefly.





Beware of hitchhiking ghosts and, of course, clashing outfits! With this Haunted Mansion-themed cloth face mask, you’ll be able to match your Haunted Mansion-inspired looks and pull it all together with this gorgeous tie-back blouse by Her Universe and crossbody bag by Loungefly (coming in Sept.).

shopDisney/Disney Parks Wheelchair Cover Sets- Available now for pre-order at shopDisney.com & coming soon to Disneyland Resort & Walt Disney World Resort





Available now for pre-order on shopDisney.com are two wheelchair cover sets. Rev up your chair by transforming it into an incredible super car! The stiff felt with detailed sublimated art looks just like the Incredimobile. Then, feel like true royalty when you transform your chair into a magical Cinderella-inspired coach!

Shanghai Disney Resort Halloween 2020 Collections- Coming next month to Shanghai Disney Resort







For those of you located near the Shanghai Disney Resort, you’ll be able to add the all-new candy-swirl and witch hat Minnie Mouse ear headbands to your collection along with some eerie new items including a spooky bubble wand and Minnie Mouse-themed mug.

Even more Halloween products are coming soon to Shanghai Disney Resort so stay tuned to Shanghai Disney Resort’s channels for more information.

Disneyland Paris Halloween 2020 Collection- Coming next month to Disneyland Paris











As an added treat for all of you, our friends at Disneyland Paris will also be launching their own Halloween-themed products, including all-new trading pins featuring Mickey Mouse and friends engaging in some fearful fun.

So, go ahead and get your spook on with the latest products from Disney Parks and stay tuned for more details on how you can add them to your collections. Whether you’re at home or visiting one of our destinations, I wish you a not-so-scary Halloween season. Happy haunting!





