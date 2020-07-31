venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 30 LUGLIO 2020 – 247ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

CYBER SANCTIONS: TIME TO ACT

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

Agenparl

SPIRODESERTOLS A AND B, TWO HIGHLY MODIFIED SPIROCYCLIC DITERPENOIDS WITH AN UNPRECEDENTED 6-ISOPROPYL-3H-SPIRO[BENZOFURAN-2,1ʹ-CYCLOHEXANE] MOTIF FROM SALVIA DESERTA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 31 luglio 2020

Two highly modified spirocyclic diterpenoids with an unprecedented 6-isopropyl-3H-spiro[benzofuran-2,1ʹ-cyclohexane] motif, spirodesertols A (1) and B (2), four new icetexane diterpenoids, salviadenones A−D (3−6), together with their biogenetical precursor, 20-deoxocarnosol (7), were isolated from the roots extract of Salvia deserta. Their structures were delineated by spectroscopic analysis, quantum chemical calculations including the calculated 13C chemical shift with DP4+ analysis and calculated electronic circular dichroism (ECD), as well as single-crystal X-ray diffraction analysis. The plausible biogenetic pathways for 1−6 were proposed. Compounds 1−7 were evaluated for their cytotoxicity against five cancer cell lines. Spirodesertol A (1) showed more potent cytotoxicity against A-549, SMMC-7721, and MCF-7 cancer cell lines than the positive control, cis-platin.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00735H

Post collegati

SPIRODESERTOLS A AND B, TWO HIGHLY MODIFIED SPIROCYCLIC DITERPENOIDS WITH AN UNPRECEDENTED 6-ISOPROPYL-3H-SPIRO[BENZOFURAN-2,1ʹ-CYCLOHEXANE] MOTIF FROM SALVIA DESERTA

Redazione

DIMERIZATION-CYCLIZATION REACTIONS OF ISOCYANOARYL-TETHERED ALKYLIDENECYCLOBUTANES VIA A TRIPLET BIRADICAL MEDIATED PROCESS

Redazione

PARTIAL S-SUBSTITUTING ACTIVATES NIMOO4 FOR EFFICIENT AND STABLE ELECTROCATALYTIC UREA OXIDATION

Redazione

AIR-STABLE MEANS MORE: DESIGNING AIR-DEFENDABLE LITHIUM METALS FOR SAFE AND STABLE BATTERIES

Redazione

A THEORETICAL STRATEGY FOR PRESSURE-DRIVEN FERROELECTRIC TRANSITION ASSOCIATED WITH CRITICAL BEHAVIOR AND MAGNETOELECTRIC COUPLING IN ORGANIC MULTIFERROICS

Redazione

DECLINE IN US CARDIAC DEATHS SLOWING, WHILE COUNTY-LEVEL DISPARITIES GROW

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More