SPIRODESERTOLS A AND B, TWO HIGHLY MODIFIED SPIROCYCLIC DITERPENOIDS WITH AN UNPRECEDENTED 6-ISOPROPYL-3H-SPIRO[BENZOFURAN-2,1ʹ-CYCLOHEXANE] MOTIF FROM SALVIA DESERTA

Two highly modified spirocyclic diterpenoids with an unprecedented 6-isopropyl-3H-spiro[benzofuran-2,1ʹ-cyclohexane] motif, spirodesertols A (1) and B (2), four new icetexane diterpenoids, salviadenones A−D (3−6), together with their biogenetical precursor, 20-deoxocarnosol (7), were isolated from the roots extract of Salvia deserta. Their structures were delineated by spectroscopic analysis, quantum chemical calculations including the calculated 13C chemical shift with DP4+ analysis and calculated electronic circular dichroism (ECD), as well as single-crystal X-ray diffraction analysis. The plausible biogenetic pathways for 1−6 were proposed. Compounds 1−7 were evaluated for their cytotoxicity against five cancer cell lines. Spirodesertol A (1) showed more potent cytotoxicity against A-549, SMMC-7721, and MCF-7 cancer cell lines than the positive control, cis-platin.