giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01801 SULLA CONCESSIONE DELLA CROCE COMMEMORATIVA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI RAPPRESENTANTI DI BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME DELLA PROPOSTA DI RELAZIONE SULLA GESTIONE DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01600 SULLA REALIZZAZIONE DI UNA SCUOLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI SULLE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL COMMISSARIO STRAORDINARIO PER LA PROGETTAZIONE, L’AFFIDAMENTO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DELLA COOPERATIVA AGRICOLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELLA VICEPRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO NAZIONALE DELL’ORDINE DEGLI…

Agenparl

SPIRO 1,3-INDANDIONES: INTRAMOLECULAR PHOTOCHEMICAL REACTIONS OF CARBONYL GROUPS WITH CARBON-CARBON DOUBLE BONDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 luglio 2020

2-Substituted 1,3-indandione derivatives are known to undergo a photochemical rearrangement into phthalides. We find that in the presence of a substituent involving a double carbon-carbon bond in the vicinity of the carbonyl group in spiro-1,3-indandiones, a variety of other types of intramolecular photochemical reactions readily occur: 1,3-acyl shift, intramolecular reversible Paternò-Büchi reaction, and formal oxa-[4+2]-cycloaddition. A specific feature of these reactions of spiro-1,3-indandiones is their photo-reversibility. The structures of polycyclic products of these reactions were determined spectroscopically and, in most cases, by the single crystal X-ray structure determinations. A number of the products, especially those involving benzazulene or oxatricyclo[4.2.1.03,8]nonane moieties are synthetic analogues of natural compounds of interest owing to a variety of their biological activities.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/q8FkbKxrnmY/D0NJ02923H

Post collegati

SPIRO 1,3-INDANDIONES: INTRAMOLECULAR PHOTOCHEMICAL REACTIONS OF CARBONYL GROUPS WITH CARBON-CARBON DOUBLE BONDS

Redazione

NEW UP STOP COVID DEATHS WEBINAR TO FOCUS ON THE DOCTOR AS COVID-19 PATIENT

Redazione

BIERABSATZ IM 1. HALBJAHR 2020 UM 6,6 % NIEDRIGER ALS IM VORJAHR

Redazione

ENDE 2019 RUND 40 400 PROSTITUIERTE BEI BEHöRDEN ANGEMELDET

Redazione

[RELEASE] STARTING TWO INITIATIVES FOR NEW BUSINESS CREATION IN THE LIFESTYLE AND HEALTHCARE FIELDS

Redazione

FORM: CHINA: AFFIDAVIT OF MARITAL STATUS FORM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More