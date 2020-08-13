SPIRO 1,3-INDANDIONES: INTRAMOLECULAR PHOTOCHEMICAL REACTIONS OF CARBONYL GROUPS WITH CARBON–CARBON DOUBLE BONDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 13 agosto 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ02923H, Paper
Vladimir Lokshin, Hervé Clavier, Vladimir Khodorkovsky
Spiro-1,3-indandiones involving a double CC bond undergo photochemical intramolecular reactions affording a variety of polycyclic products.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
