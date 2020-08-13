giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
SPIRO 1,3-INDANDIONES: INTRAMOLECULAR PHOTOCHEMICAL REACTIONS OF CARBONYL GROUPS WITH CARBON–CARBON DOUBLE BONDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 13 agosto 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ02923H, Paper
Vladimir Lokshin, Hervé Clavier, Vladimir Khodorkovsky
Spiro-1,3-indandiones involving a double CC bond undergo photochemical intramolecular reactions affording a variety of polycyclic products.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/q8FkbKxrnmY/D0NJ02923H

