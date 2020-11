(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 17 novembre 2020 (NOAA Northeast Fisheries Science Center) As dogfish populations recover from overfishing, questions remain about how much Atlantic cod they are eating and its impact on the struggling cod population. Researchers at NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center used innovative genetic techniques to help shed some light on the situation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/nnfs-sde111620.php