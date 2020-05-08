SPIN-FRUSTRATION WITH TWO QUASI-DEGENERATED SPIN STATES OF A COPPER(II) HEPTANUCLEAR COMPLEX OBTAINED FROM AN AMINO ACID LIGAND

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C9DT04501E, Paper
Catiúcia Rodrigues Marcelino Oliveira Matos, Henrique Silva Jr, Dayenny D’Amato, Guilherme Guedes, Glaucio Braga Ferreira, Odivaldo Cambraia Alves, Filipe Barra de Almeida, Sergio Pinheiro, Acácio Souza, Flavio Garcia, Célia Machado Ronconi
The Cu(II) heptanuclear complex (Cu7atac) was synthesised using the hydrated amino acid ligand 2-(5-amino-1H-1,2,4-triazol-3-yl)acetic acid (Hatac.H2O). Single crystal X-ray diffraction analysis revealed a μ3-hydroxo bridged Cu(II) heptanuclear complex, consisting of…
